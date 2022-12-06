Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Suspect indicted for vandalizing Cleveland Browns' playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man for breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium last month and damaging the field with his vehicle. Anthony O’Neal faces charges of vandalism and breaking and entering. Police say after driving to the stadium in a red vehicle, he climbed over a fence and entered the facility on the night of Monday, Nov. 21.
WKYC
Browns DE Myles Garrett reacts to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive with the Rams
BEREA, Ohio — In many ways, Myles Garrett will always be linked to Baker Mayfield. But when it came to the former Cleveland Browns quarterback's debut with the Los Angeles Rams, his former teammate admitted that he went to bed early. "I went to sleep," Garrett admitted on Friday....
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Amari Cooper (hip) questionable in Week 14
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip) is questionable for Week 14's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper's Week 14 status is now in question after Cleveland's lead wideout missed Friday's session with a recent hip injury. Expect Donovan Peoples-Jones to see more volume versus a Bengals' defense allowing 23.7 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Cooper is ruled out.
Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Bates abruptly fell down and appeared to grab his hamstring in the back of their own endzone late in the second quarter while Bengals players […]
Pro Bowl selections are nice, but Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will politely decline them
Because he was suspended for the first six weeks of the NFL season for testing positive for trace amounts of a banned substance, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t eligible to be selected to the Pro Bowl Games this season. Given the numbers he’s compiled in the six games he has played –...
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Cleveland Browns recently added Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Browns Digest's Jeffery Laux took a look into Jaedon Darden and more in this player spotlight. Watch below:
WKYC
Al Michaels: Baker Mayfield's game-winning Rams drive left some Browns fans saying 'come back'
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Just two days after being claimed off waivers, Baker Mayfield made his Los Angeles Rams debut. And after being brought off the bench to replace starter John Wolford, the former No. 1 overall pick overcame some early struggles to script a finish fitting for Hollywood. Trailing...
Comments / 0