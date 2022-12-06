ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Suspect indicted for vandalizing Cleveland Browns' playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man for breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium last month and damaging the field with his vehicle. Anthony O’Neal faces charges of vandalism and breaking and entering. Police say after driving to the stadium in a red vehicle, he climbed over a fence and entered the facility on the night of Monday, Nov. 21.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Amari Cooper (hip) questionable in Week 14

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip) is questionable for Week 14's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper's Week 14 status is now in question after Cleveland's lead wideout missed Friday's session with a recent hip injury. Expect Donovan Peoples-Jones to see more volume versus a Bengals' defense allowing 23.7 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Cooper is ruled out.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX4 News Kansas City

Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Bates abruptly fell down and appeared to grab his hamstring in the back of their own endzone late in the second quarter while Bengals players […]
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy