wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Celebrating The Arts With Sherrard High School’s Mike Diehl
WRMJ caught up with Sherrard High School senior Mike Diehl Thursday. He has earned all-state chorus honors from the Illinois Music Education Association and will also play the lead role in Sherrard’s winter play next month.
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs
Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
wrmj.com
Rockets Blast Tigers; Eagles Open LTC With Win
The Rockridge Rockets used a big third quarter to help propel them past the Sherrard Tigers 48-30 Friday night. Rockridge outscored Sherrard 12-4 in the third quarter. The Rockets were led in scoring by Landon Bull with 12 points. Holland Anderson scored a game-high 13 points for the Tigers. Rockridge is 5-1 and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division. Sherrard drops to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the TRAC West.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Iowa State on Thursday
Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following the Hawkeyes' 75-56 win over Iowa State on Thursday. It was the 500th win of McCaffery's collegiate coaching career. Here is everything McCaffery told the media after the game. Q. Fran, it would have been easy for you on...
saturdaytradition.com
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
wrmj.com
Mercer County Beats Farmington
Mercer County avenged their regional semi-final loss from last season with a 44-41 win over Farmington Thursday night. The Golden Eagles were led by Colby Cox with 18 points. Owen Relander scored 12 points for Mercer County in the win. The Golden Eagles are 6-1. Mercer County 44 Farmington 41.
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
wrmj.com
University of Illinois Extension Offering Master Gardener Hybrid Training This Winter
Take your love of gardening to the next level by becoming a Master Gardener through University of Illinois Extension. Master Gardeners are members of the local community who are interested in gardening and the environment. They participate in an extensive training program and commit to completing a certain number of volunteer hours on horticulture-related community projects each year. They are organized by their local county Extension unit.
ourquadcities.com
Notes found on QC college campus under investigation
Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery
Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
WQAD
Genesis West's ER department closing for good Tuesday night
The Genesis Davenport West campus emergency department will close in December, with staff and resources moving to the East campus. The West campus remains open.
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
Sioux City Journal
Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes
Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
