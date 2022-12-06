Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.

DEWITT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO