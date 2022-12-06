ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Ridge, IL

Sioux City Journal

Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs

Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
DAVENPORT, IA
wrmj.com

Rockets Blast Tigers; Eagles Open LTC With Win

The Rockridge Rockets used a big third quarter to help propel them past the Sherrard Tigers 48-30 Friday night. Rockridge outscored Sherrard 12-4 in the third quarter. The Rockets were led in scoring by Landon Bull with 12 points. Holland Anderson scored a game-high 13 points for the Tigers. Rockridge is 5-1 and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division. Sherrard drops to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the TRAC West.
TAYLOR RIDGE, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report

A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
IOWA CITY, IA
wrmj.com

Mercer County Beats Farmington

Mercer County avenged their regional semi-final loss from last season with a 44-41 win over Farmington Thursday night. The Golden Eagles were led by Colby Cox with 18 points. Owen Relander scored 12 points for Mercer County in the win. The Golden Eagles are 6-1. Mercer County 44 Farmington 41.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
247Sports

Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
wrmj.com

University of Illinois Extension Offering Master Gardener Hybrid Training This Winter

Take your love of gardening to the next level by becoming a Master Gardener through University of Illinois Extension. Master Gardeners are members of the local community who are interested in gardening and the environment. They participate in an extensive training program and commit to completing a certain number of volunteer hours on horticulture-related community projects each year. They are organized by their local county Extension unit.
STARK COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery

Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
DEWITT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision

A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
NEW LONDON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport School Board discusses potential closings

Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes

Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

