Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Roanoke has been sentenced to prison for trafficking firearms, including several used in crimes in other states. According to a release, 46-year-old Jermaine Drummond was sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia. Of those weapons,...
cbs19news
Gas prices decreasing in time for holiday travel
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s a combination of a few factors and a just bit of holiday magic, but gas prices are down as holiday travel picks up. The current average price per gallon of gas in Virginia is lower than it was one year ago. Experts say...
Comments / 0