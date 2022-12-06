ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

mibiz.com

University of Michigan Health to acquire Lansing’s Sparrow Health

LANSING — University of Michigan Health will extend further across the state with the acquisition of Lansing-based Sparrow Health. On Thursday, the University of Michigan board of regents approved the acquisition of Sparrow Health, whose board okayed the deal on Nov. 28. The acquisition should close in the first half of 2023, pending regulatory approval.
LANSING, MI

