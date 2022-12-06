Read full article on original website
mibiz.com
Tech sector shines as West Michigan economy rebounds from pandemic downturn
GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan recovered well from the deep economic downturn in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning the region for economic growth in the next few years. That’s among the conclusions issued today in The Right Place Inc.’s first-ever State of the Region report....
mibiz.com
University of Michigan Health to acquire Lansing’s Sparrow Health
LANSING — University of Michigan Health will extend further across the state with the acquisition of Lansing-based Sparrow Health. On Thursday, the University of Michigan board of regents approved the acquisition of Sparrow Health, whose board okayed the deal on Nov. 28. The acquisition should close in the first half of 2023, pending regulatory approval.
