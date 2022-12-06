Read full article on original website
Related
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
WTHI
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Jeff Brohm...
Kokomo police seek man accused of attempted murder after stabbing of 55-year-old
Halden R. Totten, age 36, is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man.
korncountry.com
Ripley County man arrested for child solicitation in Johnson County
FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Tuesday arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, on three charges related to child solicitation. He remains in Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond. Detectives became aware of Perry in November when he participated in electronic...
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
Road rage victim's mother urging drivers to 'take a breath' before lashing out
According to Indiana State Police, Central Indiana had 9 interstate shootings each in 2018 and 2019. But by 2020, that number grew to 23 and increased to 65 in 2021.
2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
Coroner: Over a dozen DNA samples collected to compare to Baumeister victims
The new efforts to connect remains that have been sitting at UIndy for over 26 years are already helping to bring closure to the family of at least one of Herbert Baumeister's victims.
WANE-TV
Police find missing 19-year-old man last seen in Andrews in September
(WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) and the Andrews Police Department are asking for assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old man who has been missing since September. The HCSD said in a Facebook post 19-year-old Randy Owen Holley was last seen in Andrews during the week...
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad. Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School. Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man...
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting in Popeyes parking lot
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. in response to a shooting.
Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home
Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the…
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
Comments / 0