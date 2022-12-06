ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Ripley County man arrested for child solicitation in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Tuesday arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, on three charges related to child solicitation. He remains in Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond. Detectives became aware of Perry in November when he participated in electronic...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Police find missing 19-year-old man last seen in Andrews in September

(WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) and the Andrews Police Department are asking for assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old man who has been missing since September. The HCSD said in a Facebook post 19-year-old Randy Owen Holley was last seen in Andrews during the week...
ANDREWS, IN
FOX59

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy