San Diego, CA

Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 8 - 11

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uubmC_0jZdMID000

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The holiday celebrations continue throughout San Diego with boat parades, shopping and a chance to meet Santa Clause.

Kicking off the festivities this weekend includes Hillcrest Taste 'n' Tinis where you can sip and shop while supporting local businesses in the neighborhood.

Plus, get ready to welcome back the 51st annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights on Sunday along the bayfront, where you can see the procession of nearly 80 boats covered stern to bow in lavish, festive lights. ABC 10News will live streaming the parade on our website 10news.com and our ABC 10News Facebook page .

THURSDAY

Paradise Point Tree Lighting Ceremony
Where: 1404 Vacation Road; Cost: Free
Bring your friends and family to the bay and welcome the holidays at the Paradise Resort. Guests can enjoy a festive tree lighting ceremony, caroling, holiday cocktails, activities for the kids, Churro Addict food truck, roasting s’mores and a special visit with Santa!

Holiday Market
Where: Petco Park; Cost: $10 kids, $18 adults
(Runs until Dec. 23) This year’s market at Gallagher Square will feature local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters. Be on the lookout for the perfect stocking stuffers or handcrafted holiday gifts.

Hillcrest Taste 'n' Tinis
Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $35-$40
Guests will sip-n-shop their way through a self-guided tour of the Hillcrest neighborhood with stops at different shops offering holiday mar'tini' samples. Participating restaurants will offer bite-size samples of their signature dishes, specialty appetizers and decant desserts.

FRIDAY

Poway's Christmas in the Park
Where: Old Poway Park; Cost: Free
Celebrate the holidays with the magic of an old-fashion tradition. Enjoy live music, tasty holiday treats, shopping, a ride aboard the Poway Midway Railroad for a nighttime ride around the park and a visit with Santa.

Las Posadas: An Old Town Celebration
Where: Old Town; Cost: Free
Las Posadas is a centuries-old Mexican tradition reenacting the several nights Mary and Joseph, along with a flock of shepherds and angels, looked for shelter at different inns in Bethlehem. Guests will follow Joseph and Mary to six stations in Heritage County Park that will feature a narration and call-and-response verses performed by volunteers from the Mormon Battalion Historic Site. After the finale, guests will be invited back to the Mormon Battalion Historic Site for refreshments.

NOEL NOEL
Where: The Randy Shell at Jacobs Park; Cost: $40-$95
(Friday - Sunday) Join the San Diego Orchestra for an all-new holiday story and script full of cozy holiday moments, favorite tunes and jolly spirit. Guests are welcome to arrive early for holiday activations, themed food and beverages.

SATURDAY

Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights
Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Free
The festive family boat parade returns to Mission Bay and is bigger than ever! Guests can not only enjoy the parade but also holiday music, food, entertainment for the kids, giveaways, SeaWorld's spectacular fireworks and visit Santa.

San Diego Santa Run 5K and 1 Mile Race
Where: 912 Garnet Avenue; Cost: $40
The annual San Diego Santa Run returns on Dec. 10 to fill the streets of Pacific Beach with a sea of Santas!

Victorian Christmas Home Tour
Where: 425 E 7th Ave, Escondido; Cost: $25
(Saturday - Sunday) The Albert H Beach House will open its first-holiday open house ever! Every room in this Victorian house is beautifully decorated in its own festive way. Guests can enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and Coquito (Puerto Rican Christmas drink with rum for the adults) on the outdoor patio and Gazebo.

Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights
Where: Oceanside Harbor; Cost: Free
This event is a fun spectacular full of boats of all sizes decorated in their holiday best, including lights, ornaments and lots of holiday trimmings. Additionally, many of the boats' captains and crews dress up in their holiday finest with a few Santas joining in the fun.

SUNDAY

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
Where: San Diego Bay; Cost: Free
(Dec. 11 and Dec. 18) More than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors flock to the San Diego Bay waterfront each year to see the procession of nearly 80 boats covered stern to bow in lavish, festive lights. This year for the 6th time, the parade will proceed to the pier at Cesar Chavez Park before making a turn to Coronado, giving people another area to view the parade. Read more about the event here .

East Village Holiday Market & Tree Lighting
Where: Quartyard & 13th Street; Cost: Free
The event will include a holiday market, a tree lighting ceremony, live music, delicious food, fun activities for kids, pictures with jolly old St. Nick and much more.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

