ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, AZ

Sam Bateman: Who is the breakaway Mormon polygamist who married nine underage girls?

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGQFz_0jZdM6hX00

Half a dozen women and girls, dressed in similarly solid color dresses, waited outside a Colorado City, Arizona, home watching as armed federal agents raided the residence in search of the man all of them — even the minors — called their husband.

Agents found and arrested Samuel Bateman, 46, a self-proclaimed prophet and member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints , an extremist off-shoot of the Mormon church that still practices polygamy. A federal affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune notes that Mr Bateman “began to proclaim he was a prophet” in 2019 and married multiple women and girls. Family members told investigators that year that he had even pondered taking his own daughter as a wife.

Mr Bateman was raised in Colorado City, which sits on the border between Arizona and Utah. It, along with Hildale, Utah, are considered the home bases for the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, per The Salt Lake Tribune .

Until 1904, polygamy was relatively common within the Mormon faith, but a church missive passed that year by Joseph F Smith — the nephew of the religion’s founder — called the Second Manifesto banned marriage practices that violated the law and excommunicated members who chose to continue practicing plural marriages.

Members who refused to comply with the new ruling reorganised and became the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The group exists as a separate entity to the modern Mormon church and is a close-knit, secretive community largely based in Utah and Arizona.

Though the "Short Creek" community — a collective name for the FLDS members in Colorado City — was traditionally closed off to outsiders, that has been changing in recent years, and played a part in Mr Bateman’s eventual arrest.

Residents of the area tipped off law enforcement to Mr Bateman’s alleged practices several times over the past two years, according to The Tribune . Court records show that federal agents became concerned that Mr Bateman was taking minors as his wives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJ24p_0jZdM6hX00

Mr Bateman filled a power vacuum in the community after its previous leader, Warren Jeffs, was arrested and convicted for sexually assaulting minors that he had married. In 2019, Mr Bateman had a fallout with Jeffs and declared himself a prophet, quickly amassing a following of 50 people, and married 20 of them, including at least nine minors.

Mr Bateman was arrested in August after he was stopped by police while driving with a trailer filled with young girls, according to the Associated Press . This led the FBI to suspect that Mr Bateman was trafficking minors across state lines for sex with other male members of the community.

In recordings from 2021 collected by investigators, Mr Bateman claimed he was sending his wives, including the children, out to have sex with other men from the community because God had told him to do so, according to the Tribune .

Mr Bateman’s cousin spoke with The Tribune about the man, recounting how he changed drastically after a car crash in Canada, claiming it was "almost like a light switch happened," noting that he "turned into this very extreme person."

Following the crash, Mr Bateman began espousing extreme religious views and pushing away those who did not match his fervor. Jeffs was the leader of the community at that time and banned "modern" luxuries like sports, the internet, public education, books, music, and television for his followers.

Jeffs was arrested in 2006 and convicted for having sexual contact with girls he had taken as wives, but that conviction was later overturned. He was charged again in 2011 and was convicted to a life sentence.

That’s when Mr Bateman moved in. According to FLDS members who spoke to The Tribune , Mr Bateman allegedly claimed Jeffs would only speak to him, and claimed authority over the members by way of the former leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V93bX_0jZdM6hX00

At some point Mr Bateman allegedly began using that authority to force girls and women to have sex with other male members of the community.

In court records viewed by The Daily Beast , Mr Bateman allegedly also forced girls to stand naked and watch him undertake something called the "binding of brothers," in which he had sex with another male member of the group.

He apparently justified his actions by claiming he was carrying out the will of the "Heavenly Father" and told the girls that they had "sacrificed their virtue for the Lord."

Mr Bateman is currently being charged with felony obstruction of justice for allegedly instructing his followers to delete their Signal messaging apps. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge and child abuse charges brought against him by the state of Arizona. It is unclear if more charges are pending.

The Independent has contacted Mr Bateman’s lawyer, Adam Zickerman, for comment.

The minors among Mr Bateman’s group of wives were taken into custody by the state and were placed in group homes around the suburbs of Phoenix following the raid. Eight of the nine fled state custody in late November, according to The Tribune. The eight girls were later found at an Airbnb in Spokane with one of Mr Bateman’s adult wives.

Moretta Rose Johnson, 19, the adult wife with the girls, was arrested on kidnapping charges and transported back to Arizona. The FBI has not revealed where the girls have been placed since they were recovered in Washington.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Arizona polygamous leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, most under age 15

An Arizona polygamist cult leader has been accused of marrying 20 women, most of whom are under the age of 15, as well as his daughter. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, has been accused of marrying up to 20 women and girls as young as 9-years-old, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in Washington. The affidavit, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, outlines horrifying accusations of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children and child sex trafficking against Bateman. Bateman leads an offshoot group of the Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), but has been...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism

The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
BOULDER, CO
Distractify

How Can the Sister Wives Be Polygamists When it's Illegal in the US?

Sister Wives is a popular show, but probably not for the reasons Kody Brown was initially excited about. Perhaps Mr.Brown thought the look into his unique family life might normalize polygamic lifestyles, a practice that the Mormon church banned in 1890, but that a sect of fundamentalist Mormons still practice. Their religion originally held that a man who had more wives would be granted a higher level of heaven. So, Sister Wives publicly broadcasts a polygamist family living in the United States. How is that even legal?
UTAH STATE
Nik

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Good News Network

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy