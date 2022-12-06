Read full article on original website
theScore
Report: Blackhawks not convinced Kane and Toews will waive NMCs
The Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews before the March 3 trade deadline, but the organization isn't convinced the pair of veterans will want to waive their no-movement clauses, reports The Athletic's Scott Powers. Kane and Toews are in the final year of matching eight-year,...
Yardbarker
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
Yardbarker
The bidding for Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn has to start at a first round pick
As hard as snowfall has hit the Lower Mainland in recent weeks, the trade winds have been hitting even harder. Several members of the Vancouver Canucks have taken their turn in the “being shopped” spotlight throughout the 2022/23 season. JT Miller, Conor Garland, Bo Horvat, and Brock Boeser have each been the subject of intense speculation already, and that’s certain to continue.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-0 Win vs. Blackhawks
After grinding out a win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils looked more like themselves yesterday. Facing a Chicago Blackhawks team sans Jonathan Toews, who was out of the lineup due to illness, the Devils rolled to a 3-0 shutout win. The victory moved them to 18-1-1 in their last 20 games ahead of a divisional showdown against the New York Islanders on Friday evening. Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s contest.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Consider Recalling These 3 IceHogs
It didn’t last long, but seeing the Chicago Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs for Tuesday’s matchup presented an interesting idea. With the team coming off back-to-back shutout losses, as well as losing nine of the past 10 games, it might not be a bad idea for the Blackhawks to shake up the roster a bit and recall an IceHog soon, possibly long-term.
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
Yardbarker
Sabres' Tage Thompson scores five goals vs. Blue Jackets
Tage Thompson has certainly made a name for himself over the past year, but tonight the Buffalo Sabres center may have reached new heights with a five-goal performance. In Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tage Thompson showed no mercy with five goals and six points on the night. More impressive was his first period, where he had four goals and five points by the 16:40 mark of the first, and in just 5:14 of ice time and eight shifts. The Sabres went on to win the game 9-4.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets New Year’s Eve Start Time Bumped Up
The NHL announced Wednesday a schedule change involving the Chicago Blackhawks. When the Hawks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 31, puck drop will be at 12 PM CT. The game will still air on NBC Sports Chicago. The New Year’s Eve contest was originally scheduled to start at...
