Tage Thompson has certainly made a name for himself over the past year, but tonight the Buffalo Sabres center may have reached new heights with a five-goal performance. In Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tage Thompson showed no mercy with five goals and six points on the night. More impressive was his first period, where he had four goals and five points by the 16:40 mark of the first, and in just 5:14 of ice time and eight shifts. The Sabres went on to win the game 9-4.

