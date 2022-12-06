Read full article on original website
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez. The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20...
Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo. One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo. The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One...
Laredo Police need help identifying man and woman tied to theft
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of culprits believed to be tied to a burglary. The incident happened on November 22, 2022, at the 600 block of E. Eistetter Street. The Laredo Police Department released pictures as well as surveillance footage showing a woman wearing...
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents protect over thousands of miles including every corner of Webb County and neighboring counties. While monitoring and securing the border are part of the responsibilities of an agent, so is providing first aid to anyone who needs it. At any time on the...
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department. The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
Man accused of threatening couple at gunpoint
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A good deed goes wrong for one couple after they allegedly gave a man a ride who ended up threatening them with a gun. Laredo Police arrested Jose Daniel Rodriguez, 24 and charged him with two counts of unlawful restraint and resisting arrest. The incident was...
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We see them patrolling the bridges as well as the riverbanks making sure the U.S.-Mexico Border is secure but guarding the border can be difficult when going over the hills and through the brush. With the use of all-terrain vehicles and four legged animals, securing the...
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury selection date is set for the man accused of killing three men outside a Laredo sports bar. According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for April 2023 in the case against Joe Manuel Martinez. Martinez is accused of the February 13, 2022 shooting outside TKO Sports Bar that killed three men, sparking multiple videos on social media.
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four Laredo women
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - After more than four years, the families of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz have received justice. The jury found former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, the man who killed the four women guilty for his crimes. Following the...
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in central Laredo over the weekend. Laredo Police arrested Jose Luis Garcia, 28, in the case. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 3 when officers were called out to the 5100 block of...
Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of capital murder for 2018 killing of 4 women in Texas
A former US Border Patrol agent charged with fatally shooting four women in and around the border city of Laredo, Texas, in 2018 was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday for their killings, according to the Webb and Zapata County District Attorney's Office.
Laredo offers help for those suffering from holiday blues
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a range of services available for anyone that might be feeling a little blue this holiday season. One of the programs available that help Laredo residents keep track of their health is called Juntos for Better Health. Each person enrolled in the program is assigned to a caseworker that will assess the levels of depression and/or anxiety.
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest and strongest business organizations has a new place to call home. After being housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now located at 5702 McPherson Road. On Friday afternoon, the chamber...
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 20s is rushed to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident. The incident happened on Monday at around 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of Okane and Arkansas. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries.
7 Dead Following New Outbreak Of Violence In Nuevo Laredo
A new outbreak of violence in Nuevo Laredo has left seven people dead. Tamaulipas state police say Mexican military personnel came under attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen Wednesday. The resulting gunbattle killed seven of the attackers. Reportedly, no soldiers were hurt. The shootout happened on a roadway about 3...
CBP on moving ‘paisano’ traffic along at international bridges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the southbound paisano traffic starts to build and both sides of the border prepare for Christmas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is gearing up for significant volumes of cross-border traffic in both directions. CBP encourages travelers to plan ahead, apply for I-94 travel permits...
