Rob Tuck, CW Ad-Sales Chief, to Exit

By Brian Steinberg
 3 days ago
Rob Tuck , the veteran ad-sales chief of the CW network, is leaving the outlet as it moves forward under new ownership, according to two people familiar with the matter

Tuck has posted information about his coming retirement on social media. He has been with the CW and its antecedent, the WB, since mid-1995 — its first broadcast season — rising up through the ranks until he was named executive vice president of national sales in 2008. Before joining the WB, Tuck was group director of national broadcast at the large TeleVest media-buying agency, which was renamed MediaVest.

A spokeswoman for the CW did not immediately respond to a query seeking comment,

Tuck is one of the industry’s longest-serving TV ad-sales chiefs, having run the CW’s outreach efforts to Madison Avenue for nearly 14 years. During that time, he helped garner ad support for programing ranging from “Gossip Girl” and Wildcats” to “The Flash” and “Arrow.”

During his tenure, the CW was a pioneer in developing a system that allowed for sponsors to buy both linear TV inventory as well as digital inventory alongside the same TV programs. While the CW launched it in 2020, most major TV companies followed suit several years later.

Tuck exits after several other top executives at the network have done so, including Mark Pedowitz, the CW’s longtime CEO; Rick Haskins, who oversaw streaming operations and marketing; Mitch Nedick, the top finance executive; and Paul Hewitt, the network’s publicity chief.

Nexstar took a 75% stake in the CW, completing the transaction several weeks ago, while Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, the other stakeholders and former controlling owners, were each left with 12.5% of the venture. Two antecedent media corporations, Time Warner and CBS Corp., launched the CW in 2006 when it became clear that the now-scuttled TV networks UPN and WB lacked the ability to gain scale or grow profits on their own.

Variety

‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures — and for both actors, magnetism can sometimes disguise contemplative depths. Curtis, who played an unforgiving IRS inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Farrell, who performs an acting duet as an Irish farmer who has a falling out with his best friend (Brendan Gleeson) in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” spoke about the complex roles they took on this year. In both cases, deep introspection, and lessons learned in recovery, informed their work.  Jamie Lee Curtis: Ireland is an incredibly friendly country. Colin Farrell: It’s amazing. I’ve lived here in Los Angeles for...
Variety

Singaporean Metaverse Outfit Stardust Signs Multiple Deals at ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Singaporean metaverse start-up Stardust has signed memorandums of understanding with three companies at the sidelines of the Asia TV Forum and Market. Stardust will become the official metaverse platform for Esports World Federation (ESWF) Singapore, streaming tournaments held within the country, and hosting a virtual clubhouse for the organization’s players and fans. Kevin Balhetchet, president, ESWF Singapore, said: “The esports market is growing rapidly into a massive driver of the global entertainment market, and we are always looking for new ways to grow and connect with our community. The partnership with Stardust offers an exciting new platform to reach...
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic

In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
Variety

Television Publicity Executives Committee Launches TPEC Awards, Set to Honor the Best TV Campaigns

As it marks its 30th anniversary this year, the Television Publicity Executives Committee is getting into the awards business. During its annual “Hacks and Flacks” holiday party on Wednesday, TPEC leaders announced plans to launch the “TPEC Awards,” honoring TV publicity campaigns. The launch of the TPEC Awards was announced by TPEC co-chairs Dustin Smith, founder of Smithhouse, and Wendy Zocks, founder of Wendy Zocks PR.  “Our vision is to honor and acknowledge the publicity teams throughout the industry who develop and execute strategic, creative and impactful campaigns in support of an impressive range of content in an ever-growing field of networks...
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

Fox Promotes Allison Wallach to President of Unscripted Programming

Allison Wallach has been promoted to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, Variety has confirmed. Wallach takes over the role previously held by Rob Wade, who was himself promoted to CEO of Fox Entertainment back in October. She will report directly Wade in her new role, which will see her take over all aspects of Fox’s unscripted slate. Wallach was most recently executive vice president and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE), the network’s unscripted studio. “Since joining us — in early 2020, no less – Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the...
Variety

