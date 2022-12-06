ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Netflix’s Wednesday faces backlash over Jenna Ortega’s Covid dance scene revelation

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cv4W1_0jZdM1Hu00

Netflix ’s series Wednesday has received criticism from fans after Jenna Ortega revealed that she had Covid while filming her featured dance scene.

In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega’s Wednesday Addams asks her love interest, Xavier (Percy Hynes White), to their school’s Rave’N Dance.

As The Cramp’s 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” plays during the night’s event, Wednesday treats Xavier to an eccentric choreographed dance routine.

Speaking to NME about the scene – which has since gone viral, even becoming a TikTok trend – Ortega revealed that she had in fact “choreographed that myself”.

“I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious,” she added, explaining: “I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film.”

Ortega recalled having “body aches” and a sore throat, while “they were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive results”.

Wednesday’s production company, MGM, told the publication that “strict Covid protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set”.

However, many fans have still expressed disapproval at the 20-year-old actor having filmed the scene with Covid, with one claiming it was “dangerous, unethical, and extremely selfish”, “both on her part, and on the part of the directors and producers”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygMll_0jZdM1Hu00

“There’s absolutely no positive way to spin an actress knowingly exposing hundreds of cast members and crew to Covid,” they tweeted.

“This is a bad thing right?” a second questioned. “We all agree that this is not some ‘persevering through hardship’ moment, it’s a ‘why the f*** didn’t she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others’ kinda moment.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix and Ortega’s representative for further comment.

Wednesday is adapted from the Addams Family characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, and follows Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, prevent a killing spree and solve a 25-year-old mystery concerning her parents.

Following Wednesday’s release in late November, the series has already set a surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone .

The Independent ’s Jacob Stolworthy, meanwhile, has argued that the series’ success could spell trouble for Netflix further down the line .

Comments / 5

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy