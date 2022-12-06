ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gas station fire erupts after teen driver's stunt goes wrong

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

A gas station pump in Rochester, New York , burst into flames after a teenage driver attempted to do a “burnout” stunt in a car park.

Footage shows the driver crashing into the pump, which then explodes, causing a fire.

Police say the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 4 December.

Officials identified the driver as Ryan Odell, 18, from Ogden, New York.

Odell was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Comments / 6

Hank2
3d ago

And HE not his parents should have to pay every penny the gas station is out. He can work there for free until money is paid…maybe it will take 5 to 10 years but he will have learned his lesson.

Reply
3
Nell N Dave Pryor
3d ago

definitely not the smartest try to do a burnout around 20 bombs how many people could have died I need to take his license for 10 years till he grows up

Reply
2
 

