Gas station fire erupts after teen driver's stunt goes wrong
A gas station pump in Rochester, New York , burst into flames after a teenage driver attempted to do a “burnout” stunt in a car park.
Footage shows the driver crashing into the pump, which then explodes, causing a fire.
Police say the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 4 December.
Officials identified the driver as Ryan Odell, 18, from Ogden, New York.
Odell was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
