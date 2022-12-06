Download: Spring/Summer 2024 In Season Look Book

The hottest place to be this summer was outside—literally and figuratively.

August 2022 was the world’s sixth-warmest August in 143 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The languorous month capped off the Northern Hemisphere’s second-hottest meteorological summer on record at 2.07 degrees Fahrenheit above average, behind Summer 2020. It was the third-warmest U.S. summer in the 128 years on record.

Record-breaking weather was a global phenomenon this summer. Europe had its hottest metrological summer to date. The U.K. reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in July. China endured a heatwave that lasted more than two months and Pakistan was largely under water in August due to an unusually strong monsoon season.

Hot temperatures (and inflation, and political instability and covid) didn’t deter vacationers from venturing outside, however. A vacation confidence index by Allianz Travel Insurance estimated that summer travel spending in 2022 would amount to $194 billion—a 91 percent increase compared to 2019 summer vacation spending.

Endless scrolling of vacation photos on Instagram unofficially confirmed these numbers. Photos of Capri’s brilliant blue waters, Sedona’s Mars-like terrain, Santorini’s white cities and Miami’s beaches inundated the social media platform. While the destinations varied, the presence of denim—from trendy wide-leg jeans and vintage cutoff shorts to classic jean jackets—was a constant. Denim’s versatility, breathability and durability landed it on the packing lists of savvy and stylish travelers everywhere.

Spring/Summer 2024 fabric and trim collections reaffirm denim’s place in warm-weather wardrobes. Mills are using natural fibers like cotton and linen to deliver comfort and breathability. Weaves are growing looser, enhancing garments’ drape and volume. Weights are light and billowing, and nontraditional colors are adding a warm glow to jeans.

Meanwhile, the processes to make, dye and finish fabrics are becoming less dependent on natural resources.

This Spring/Summer 2024 In Season look book made possible with the support of Cotton Incorporated highlights the meaningful steps the denim supply chain is taking to shrink its environmental footprint while providing consumers with universally cool fashion.

Download the look book to learn about:

the most sustainable fabrics of the season

how mills are making denim more durable

the fabrics with the most compelling stories for retail

key colors for the season

how trim suppliers are approaching sustainability

It is denim industry’s way to help ensure that beautiful landscapes and fresh air will be enjoyed by generations to come.

