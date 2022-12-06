ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

No foul play suspected in South Meridian death

 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said that it does not suspect foul play in a death on Saturday.

The department originally said that the death on S. Meridian Road, south of Montague, was suspicious. They said that there is no threat to the public, however.

An investigation is ongoing.

