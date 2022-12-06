ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Tollitt goal in vain as Oldham lose again thanks to Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Oldham’s miserable run of form in the Vanarama National League continued as they were denied a point by a stoppage-time Boreham Wood goal which gave the Meadow Park hosts a 2-1 victory.

The Latics – relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season – have drawn one and lost five of their last six and have taken just six points from a possible 33 to leave them second from bottom of the table.

Ben Tollitt thought he had salvaged a draw for Oldham with seven minutes remaining when he smashed home Hallam Hope’s cross to cancel out Lee Ndlovu’s clever flicked opener on the hour.

However, in the third minute of five added on Ndlovu’s quick feet allowed him to control George Broadbent’s cross and tuck home a shot into the bottom corner.

