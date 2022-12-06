Read full article on original website
C L
3d ago
There's articles about it happening in Baltimore, DC, etc...Again this is a national issue and it should be a top priority for the government to get to the bottom of how it is happening and who is behind this extensive scam.
Coolnights Seattle
3d ago
The government is getting ripped off again. You can thank the Dictator Jay Inslee for that.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
KOMO News
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Tacoma officer: Troyer said newspaper carrier did not threaten him
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took a marked turn Wednesday as a key witness appeared to hand the prosecution its case. Tacoma Police Officer Chad Lawless took the witness stand after a lengthy argument between prosecutors and defense attorneys about the rules of cross-examination for him. Lawless...
Bothell police return stolen chain saws to ‘good, helpful neighbor’
BOTHELL, Wash. — Christmas came early for Matt Harmon after Bothell police helped him get his prized chain saws back. Two chain saws were stolen from Harmon’s vehicle after a car prowler struck his neighborhood last month. Harmon helped police track down the suspect by reporting the crime,...
KATU.com
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma, WA. – Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7...
Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
KOMO News
Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement
SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
Rat infestation at low-income apartment complex in Everett leaves tenants feeling 'lower than dirt'
EVERETT, Wash. — Ratholes pock the ground and flies cover the outside John-Wessley Biggs' apartment building. "It's horrible," he says. "I feel lower than dirt." Biggs and his family were homeless before moving to the Family Tree low-income apartments 18 months ago. The problems started in May when an...
Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event
The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ this weekend after a man shot into the bar’s window recently. Marley Rall owns The Brewmaster’s Taproom. It now has a shattered window from a shot from a pellet or BB gun.
KOMO News
City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
The Suburban Times
Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
KOMO News
Charity foundation pays off slain Everett officer, Dan Rocha's mortgage
EVERETT, Wash. — A slain Everett police officer’s family was given the holiday gift of a fully paid-off mortgage as a part of Tunnel to Towers' 4th annual season of hope. Daniel Rocha, 41, was shot and killed while on duty on March 25, 2022, while responding to a call of a suspicious person in the parking lot of a Starbucks. An altercation ensued and that is when the suspect, who was later identified as Richard Rotter, shot and killed Rocha before striking him with his vehicle.
KOMO News
Dozens of cats receiving care at Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations after dozens of cats and kittens were brought to the shelter this week. Tacoma Animal Control started bringing the animals to the shelter on Nov. 30 from an “overwhelmed community member.”. The shelter...
kpug1170.com
Officers will now accept digital vehicle registration, proof of insurance
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Law enforcement officers in Washington state will now accept a digital copy of your car registration and proof of insurance on your phone. That means you do not have to keep the originals and the personal information they contain in the vehicle. Some have asked whether...
