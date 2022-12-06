ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

C L
3d ago

There's articles about it happening in Baltimore, DC, etc...Again this is a national issue and it should be a top priority for the government to get to the bottom of how it is happening and who is behind this extensive scam.

Coolnights Seattle
3d ago

The government is getting ripped off again. You can thank the Dictator Jay Inslee for that.

Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KOMO News

Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement

SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Suburban Times

Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway

MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

Charity foundation pays off slain Everett officer, Dan Rocha's mortgage

EVERETT, Wash. — A slain Everett police officer’s family was given the holiday gift of a fully paid-off mortgage as a part of Tunnel to Towers' 4th annual season of hope. Daniel Rocha, 41, was shot and killed while on duty on March 25, 2022, while responding to a call of a suspicious person in the parking lot of a Starbucks. An altercation ensued and that is when the suspect, who was later identified as Richard Rotter, shot and killed Rocha before striking him with his vehicle.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Dozens of cats receiving care at Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations after dozens of cats and kittens were brought to the shelter this week. Tacoma Animal Control started bringing the animals to the shelter on Nov. 30 from an “overwhelmed community member.”. The shelter...
TACOMA, WA

