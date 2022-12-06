Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Memorial Health Officials Urge Public to Use Precaution as FLu, RSV, and Covid Cases Rise
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Officials continue to encourage the public to take protective measures as the entire Memorial Health network of hospitals is seeing a dramatic increase in cases of the flu. Memorial Health reports as of this morning, 104 patients have been hospitalized with influenza across all five hospitals compared...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Climbs To High Rate Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County has now climbed to a “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county was listed at a “low” level just two weeks ago, then climbed to “medium” before being designated as a “high” transmission area Friday. COVID cases are on the rise around the state, with 29 counties now listed at “high” transmission, up from just 12 last week.
wmay.com
Flu Cases Still Surging; Memorial Urges Precautions
Memorial Health says it continues to see a dramatic increase in flu cases and hospitalizations from the flu this fall… and is urging people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the illness. Memorial’s hospitals in Springfield and four other Central Illinois communities have seen 104 patients hospitalized...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
newschannel20.com
Memorial Health seeing increase in flu
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases at its five area hospitals in Decatur, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Taylorville. The hospitals collectively have seen 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared to four at this time last year. “This year’s strains of influenza...
Local pediatrician offers tips for parents to keep kids healthy
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As a nation, and here in Central Illinois, flu activity is high and continues to rise. Springfield Clinic’s Amanda Stovall, MD said Wednesday, “we are seeing quite a bit of respiratory illness right now of kids of all ages. We’re seeing a lot of flu. A lot of RSV. We are […]
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
newschannel20.com
Teacher shortage across the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New data is shining a spotlight on how widespread the teacher shortage is across the country. New government data shows that nearly half of all public schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October. It's a statistic that superintendents locally say they know all too well.
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
newschannel20.com
Power outage affecting over 1,200 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP) crews are responding to a power outage. CWLP says the power outage is affecting over 1,200 customers on the northwest side of Springfield served by the utility’s Amos substation. Area affected includes from east of Bruns Lane to...
WAND TV
HEALS program closes due to lack of funding
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
newschannel20.com
Springfield fire displaced 5 residents and 2 cats
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — After a structure fire on Wednesday, five people and two cats were displaced from their residences. The Springfield fire department responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th Street at 5:03 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported smoke showing through the house. We're...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Springfield Clinic and Consociate on Byers & Co
December 8, 2022- Darren Reynolds of Consociate Health and Zach Kerker of Springfield Clinic joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are partnering in a new way to bring access and coverage to health services. Listen to the podcast now!
