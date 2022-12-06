ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Sangamon County Climbs To High Rate Of COVID Transmission

Sangamon County has now climbed to a “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county was listed at a “low” level just two weeks ago, then climbed to “medium” before being designated as a “high” transmission area Friday. COVID cases are on the rise around the state, with 29 counties now listed at “high” transmission, up from just 12 last week.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Flu Cases Still Surging; Memorial Urges Precautions

Memorial Health says it continues to see a dramatic increase in flu cases and hospitalizations from the flu this fall… and is urging people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the illness. Memorial’s hospitals in Springfield and four other Central Illinois communities have seen 104 patients hospitalized...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
PEORIA, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise

It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
LINCOLN, IL
newschannel20.com

Memorial Health seeing increase in flu

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases at its five area hospitals in Decatur, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Taylorville. The hospitals collectively have seen 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared to four at this time last year. “This year’s strains of influenza...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Teacher shortage across the country

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New data is shining a spotlight on how widespread the teacher shortage is across the country. New government data shows that nearly half of all public schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October. It's a statistic that superintendents locally say they know all too well.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash

Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Power outage affecting over 1,200 people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP) crews are responding to a power outage. CWLP says the power outage is affecting over 1,200 customers on the northwest side of Springfield served by the utility’s Amos substation. Area affected includes from east of Bruns Lane to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

HEALS program closes due to lack of funding

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield fire displaced 5 residents and 2 cats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — After a structure fire on Wednesday, five people and two cats were displaced from their residences. The Springfield fire department responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th Street at 5:03 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported smoke showing through the house. We're...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy