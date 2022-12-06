ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee Tribune

TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
NASHVILLE, TN
mtsunews.com

BERC’s Tracking Tennessee’s Economy dashboard website receives national 2022 AUBER Award

An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
TENNESSEE STATE
mtsunews.com

MTSU opens registration for fun, interactive online American Sign Language courses

Start the new year by learning a new language through the fun and hands-on virtual American Sign Language course offered by MTSU beginning in January. MTSU’s Center for Accelerated Language Acquisition has opened registration for two six-week courses, ASL Part 1 and 2. Participants will get an introduction to ASL in the first course and continue to practice and personalize skills in the second session.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Chalkbeat

Tenn. private school voucher law could expand to Hamilton County

Tennessee’s private school voucher law, which now only affects districts and some students in Memphis and Nashville, would widen to include Hamilton County Schools under new legislation filed this week.Sen. Todd Gardenhire, a Chattanooga Republican, wants the legislature to expand the eligibility criteria for the education savings account program to include students in districts with at least five of the state’s lowest-performing schools, as identified in the last three “priority school”...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Last CRMC Health Talks set for Tuesday

Pictured above – Dr. Robert Parham will speak at the last Health Talks of 2022. “Kidney stones are a big problem in this area”. Cookeville – Prostate cancer, incontinence and kidney stones are just some of the many issues urologists can treat. Learn about the symptoms of all these issues, and available treatment options, during the next Health Talks, set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon on Zoom.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
franklinis.com

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Legislative Council ruled on some proposed policy changes Thursday, leading to some big updates for athletes. The council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, also known as the Amateur Rule, which will now allow student-athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness deals. The change does have some conditions, however.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman

Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Sumner County Source

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

