Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
kalb.com
Tackett Curtis to play final game for Many
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a lot of great athletes that have played for the program. Tackett Curtis is one of the guys that took the world by storm as of late for the Tigers. From his freshman year to his senior year, he has gotten...
kalb.com
Many Tigers on pace to have best defensive season
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a history of being one of the top defenses in the state. In 2014, they allowed 10 points per game. In 2020, they allowed 15 points per game, and this year, teams only scored 89 points on them, which is less than seven points per game.
kalb.com
Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For Hicks High School on Friday, Dec. 9, homecoming festivities meant a little more this year for fans and students. For the first time in over two years, it was a home sweet home as the Hicks Pirates and Lady Pirates were able to play a game on their home floor in front of a packed gym.
kalb.com
2022 Pineville Christmas Parade
Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura. For Hicks High School on Friday, Dec. 9, homecoming festivities meant a little more this year for fans and students.
kalb.com
Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational. At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:. SCORES:
kalb.com
Trent Williams carries strong family legacy into Division III State Title
MANY, La. (KALB) - Championship culture at Many High School is built on the backs of two things: family and football. While the Curtis family has helped build the program to be what it is today, it is the Williams family that has quite literally carried the Tigers to the top.
cenlanow.com
Dwain Jenkins, D’Wanye’ Winfield talk Lutcher vs. North DeSoto championship
METAIRIE (WGNO) — Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs’ Division 2 non-select state title game against North DeSoto. The 6-seeded Bulldogs face 4-seeded North DeSoto at noon on Saturday in the Caesars...
kalb.com
Many’s 2022 defensive unit ready to cap off historic season
MANY, La. (KALB) - Heading into state championship week, there might not be a better overall defensive unit in the state than what the Many Tigers have compiled in 2022. Against some of the top competition in the state, including games against Haughton, Newman, St. James and other schools that made the playoffs this season, Many’s defense has stood tall allowing their opponents to average less than seven points per game.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
klax-tv.com
kalb.com
Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish
Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022.
KSLA
Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start
NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
kalb.com
Child safety seat check in Alexandria on Dec. 10
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police and other certified technicians will be available to check your kids’ safety seats on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Walker Buick GMC (1616 MacArthur Drive) in Alexandria. No appointment is necessary and the seat check will take...
KSLA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Does the City of Natchitoches need a Commissioner of Public Safety?
This is a question that I hope all citizens residing in the city of Natchitoches will ask their council person as the City Council will vote on the mayor’s proposition in the upcoming weeks. I hope that each council member will cautiously make their decision based on common sense and what is best for the city. If you look at cities that have police commissioners, you will quickly see that larger cities in the United States utilize police commissioners due to the size of the department and the size of the city to better manage its police force. These larger departments have numerous “chiefs of police” for each of their divisions. The police commissioner is tasked with providing the overall mission and focus for the city’s police force, considering problems that may be facing their city. The Mayor has renamed this proposed position in Natchitoches as the Commissioner of Public Safety to include the fire department perhaps in the hopes this position will be more desirable to the Community.
Comments / 1