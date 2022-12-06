History-making coach leads soccer team to first NCAA title: ‘Just a special moment’

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There's plenty of applause for the University of Chicago’s men’s soccer team these days — with a great deal of it directed at its head coach Julianne Sitch.

With a 2-0 win over Williams College on Saturday, the University of Chicago's Men's Soccer team won its first ever NCAA Championship. Sitch made history as the first female coach to lead a men's soccer team to that title.

“It’s just a special moment in general for sports,” Sitch said. “None of this stuff happens without the people who have coached me and led me throughout my entire life from a very young age.”

It's her first season as head coach, and the team was undefeated going into the championship.

The historic significance of the season and the championship win was not lost on Sitch, who herself was a standout soccer star at DePaul and played professionally in Australia, Sweden and the U.S. — including three stints with the Chicago Red Stars.

“I definitely hope it inspires young women and young little girls to continue to dream big,” Sitch said. “But also I really hope it inspires young gentlemen, as well, that they can continue to dream and go after the things that they want to go after as well.”

