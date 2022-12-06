ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Mirage Closing, Caesars Flops: 2022’s Top Las Vegas Strip Stories

The Las Vegas Strip kicked off the year by hosting CES, the big tech conference long-known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which was expected to be somewhat close to normal after being virtual the year before. But it ended up as a shell of itself due to the Omicron variant of covid. Instead of Sin City's grand return, the event saw mostly empty hotels as major companies pulled out.
Fox5 KVVU

10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list. OpenTable says that in order to determine its list,...
retailbrew.com

Why is Vegas becoming a luxury fashion hotspot?

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—unless it’s a luxury shopping splurge. The city has seen several luxury store openings over the past few years that, in true Las Vegas fashion, are only getting bigger and flashier by the moment. Diptyque, for instance, last month became the latest...
jammin1057.com

5 Coolest Airbnbs In Las Vegas

If you’re a Las Vegas veteran then you know that The Strip has some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the world. But hidden in the outskirts of the shiny Strip are some of the coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas. From mid-century modern, classic casino style and even over-the-top...
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle

Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
8 News Now

Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients.  Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas.  “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino

STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
8 News Now

Aerosmith cancels final 2 Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their remaining two Las Vegas shows. The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The first two, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were canceled due to lead singer Steven Tyler being ill. Now, […]
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
