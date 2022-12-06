Read full article on original website
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Hard Rock Las Vegas Tons of New Details & Renderings – Fully Gutted Mirage. A Modern Day Implosion?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about regarding the massive changes to the Mirage as it transitions to Hard Rock. We have so many new details you don’t want to miss! Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Mirage Closing, Caesars Flops: 2022’s Top Las Vegas Strip Stories
The Las Vegas Strip kicked off the year by hosting CES, the big tech conference long-known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which was expected to be somewhat close to normal after being virtual the year before. But it ended up as a shell of itself due to the Omicron variant of covid. Instead of Sin City's grand return, the event saw mostly empty hotels as major companies pulled out.
Fox5 KVVU
10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list. OpenTable says that in order to determine its list,...
Las Vegas Strip Resort, Iconic Attraction Closing, Beloved Show Survives
Nothing lasts forever in Las Vegas. In many cases, when a brand disappears from the Las Vegas Strip, its time has passed. But some beloved events, shows, attractions, and even casinos die before their time. Perhaps people shed a few tears when Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report dropped...
8newsnow.com
8 great Las Vegas valley thrift stores to shop for bargains, hidden treasures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — My mother-in-law was a champion thrift-store shopper. No longer with us, her daughter is the new champ. From knickknacks to Depression-era glassware to designer clothing and handbags. Two of the most important women in my life could hunt down these items. The valley has several...
retailbrew.com
Why is Vegas becoming a luxury fashion hotspot?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—unless it’s a luxury shopping splurge. The city has seen several luxury store openings over the past few years that, in true Las Vegas fashion, are only getting bigger and flashier by the moment. Diptyque, for instance, last month became the latest...
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard offering wagon rides, visits with Santa in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will open for two weekends this month for holiday-themed events. According to Gilcrease, the orchard will feature wagon rides and photos with Santa this weekend and next. The orchard...
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
jammin1057.com
5 Coolest Airbnbs In Las Vegas
If you’re a Las Vegas veteran then you know that The Strip has some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the world. But hidden in the outskirts of the shiny Strip are some of the coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas. From mid-century modern, classic casino style and even over-the-top...
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter thefts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Las Vegas is no stranger to crime and theft, but in the last few months, the city has seen an alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters are tub-like attachments that clean emissions from a vehicle's exhaust and aren't cheap to replace.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
Energy department official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday.
Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients. Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas. “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino
STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows
Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
963kklz.com
Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022; See Which Vegas Restaurant Ranks 99
Whether you call yourself a “foodie” or a person who just likes to eat… This is going to be of interest to you. We have waited with anticipation for the return of Yelp‘s 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants 2022 article. People from across the U.S. rated...
Aerosmith cancels final 2 Las Vegas Strip shows
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their remaining two Las Vegas shows. The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The first two, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were canceled due to lead singer Steven Tyler being ill. Now, […]
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
