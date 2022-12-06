Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
wrestlinginc.com
Asuka Teases Drastic Change To Her Character And Look
Over the past few days, the veteran WWE superstar has sent out a series of tweets that hint at her reverting back to her old gimmick – the murder clown, Kana – from her days in the Japanese indie circuit. In her initial tweet, a despondent Asuka asked...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Facing Orange Cassidy On AEW Rampage
Last night on "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that Orange Cassidy would be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this Friday's taped episode of "AEW Rampage." During a backstage segment involving "Freshly Squeezed" and Kip Sabian, it was determined that Sabian would not challenge for the title due to being hurt. Instead, Cassidy told the Englishman to go "find someone else" for him to defend the AEW All-Atlantic gold against. Due to the taped nature of "Rampage," the identity of Cassidy's challenger has already been given away.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Following a brief but memorable run with AEW, it's now all but official that William Regal is headed back to WWE for a backstage role. During yesterday's media call concerning this Saturday's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he had agreed to not extend Regal's contract at the end of the year so he could go work with his son, who currently wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Scrapped WWE NXT Plans
Solo Sikoa is a relatively new face in the WWE Universe, having only debuted on television in October 2021. But being part of one of wrestling's greatest dynasties –- the Anoa'i family –- brought instant attention to the young prospect when he began his "NXT" journey. Sikoa quickly proved that he could hang with some of the brightest up-and-comers on the roster, propelling him into the "NXT" North American Title picture throughout the first half of 2022. When he returned from a knee injury on September 3, it was at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Solo's first main roster appearance was to guarantee Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. In the weeks that followed, Sikoa would wrap up his "NXT" run by winning the North American Championship before vacating it shortly after to go to the main roster full-time.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmelo Hayes Comments On Working With Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT
Carmelo Hayes is gearing up for arguably the biggest match of his professional wrestling career thus far at "WWE NXT" Deadline on Saturday night, when he will compete against four other participants in a revolutionary and grueling match known as the Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot against "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Hangs With Bad Bunny Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Season
WrestleMania season may seem like it's still a ways away when in reality the Royal Rumble is only a month away and things will be kicking into gear before one knows it. As such, even the smallest thing is going to start some form of speculation, such as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque hanging out with hip-hop recording artist and occasional wrestler Bad Bunny.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Confirms 'Real-Life' Element Of WWE Pairing With Jimmy Uso
With the ongoing story of Sami Zayn's attempts to ingratiate himself into The Bloodline, the veteran performer continues to carve a place for himself at the top of the card in WWE. The chemistry between Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline is utterly palpable, helping create one of the most engaging storylines happening in professional wrestling today. During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Zayn shared some insight into the relationship between himself and The Usos, including a particular element of his real-life friendship with Jimmy that has found its way onscreen in their story.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Results (12/09) - Jon Moxley Vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Two Title Matches, Trent Seven Debuts
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on December 9, 2022!. Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley will be squaring off with recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita. This will not be the first time that the duo has faced one another, as they went head-to-head at Fyter Fest during the Interim World Championship Eliminator Tournament. With Moxley besting Takeshita in their first encounter, will Takeshita be able to even the score tonight, or will Moxley be able to pick up another win?
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Discussed Babyface Turn For Major Star
AEW might have distinct tunnels for heels and babyfaces to walk out from, but from the very start, the company has often blurred the lines with the likes of PAC, Cody Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson dipping their toes into each camp. However, one wrestler that has always clearly been a heel is the current AEW World Champion MJF. However, that was almost not the case in recent months.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
Comments / 0