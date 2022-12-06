Read full article on original website
Bills vs. 'Bam': Buffalo to Face Jets Secret Weapon?
The Buffalo Bills have multiple running backs to prepare for on defense when they face the New York Jets for the second time this season on Sunday.
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports
WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Jets: Blake Brandel, Duke Shelley Fill in Admirably Again
What can we learn from the Vikings' offensive and defensive snap counts against the Jets?
Kolton Miller Quietly Becoming A Top 10 Tackle In 2022, Per PFF
The offensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders has seen a lot of change over the years, but their left tackle has remained a constant. Kolton Miller, a raw athletic prospect from UCLA, has since developed into one of the league’s top tackles. He deserves credit for persevering in his craft, and the Raiders also deserve some credit for sticking by him. After another good year, he is finally being recognized as one of the best at his position.
Michael Carter (ankle) not on Jets injury report
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is not on the injury report for Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills. Carter is set to return after missing Week 13 with an ankle injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said rookie Zonovan Knight is "not going anywhere" after back-to-back 100-yard performances, so Carter might be returning to a split backfield or even a complementary role.
These 2 surprising Jets will be key contributors in playoff push
We knew some of the Jets’ unproven players would have to step up big if they were to get into the hunt for a playoff spot this season. And that’s exactly what happened. The Jets have hit it big at important positions, with free agent signing D.J. Reed exceeding his expectations in his first season with the team and rookies like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall (who is now out for the season) also dominating at stages this year.
The Jets Going Back to Zach Wilson Wouldn't Make Sense
Jets coach Robert Saleh will start Mike White at QB for a third straight week but says he still intends to get Zach Wilson under center before the end of the season. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn aren't buying the sentiment and explain how Saleh has botched this situation from the beginning.
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Ex-Giants’ Eli Manning has a new Instagram account with Pete Davidson
Another new venture for Eli Manning. This time, it includes a former Saturday Night Live star. That’s right, the former New York Giants quarterback is working with Pete Davidson. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The duo started a joint Instagram account after filming an episode of...
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season
J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
