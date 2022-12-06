Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gemfamilyfunpa.comLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wkok.com
NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought
SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court
WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
Williamsport, RVTA under investigation by Federal Transit Administration
Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit. The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year). According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached...
Church in Lycoming County needs community help for roof repairs
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It is quiet at the Greenview Alliance Church near Montoursville. More than 150 churchgoers have not been able to worship there for over a month due to issues with the roof. "Through inspection by engineers, we found out that the trusses were breaking above us,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville Blight and Nuisance Task Force discusses accomplishments, plans for future
The Pottsville Blight and Nuisance Task Force met Tuesday for its quarterly meeting and discussed its accomplishments and plans for the future. “There’s no doubt our blight program is working in the right direction,” Mayor Dave Clews said. Since the city established its blight list in 2014, 72...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
BUnow
Special Election Set for January 31st
State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
wtae.com
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Local nonprofits create new programs with PPL grant funds
Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development. Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology,...
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
Lycoming County Commissioners vote in favor of 2020 election recount
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In October, the Lycoming County Commissioners voted in favor of a recount of the 2020 election results. On Monday, they held a public meeting with constituents to hear their thoughts on the process and brainstorm the parameters for the recount. This has been an ongoing debate for two years and many […]
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
WFMZ-TV Online
County councilman explains why he nixed vote on removing election board member; next step unclear
One day after he moved to postpone Luzerne County Council’s vote on the removal of a member of the county board of elections, Councilman Brian Thornton elaborated on why he did so. However, it is not clear what council’s next step will be, after it voted 6-5 on Tuesday...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sunbury
If you are finding for the hospital perfect in the Sunbury metropolis, you have reached the accurate house. You are going to get a hospital perfect details in Sunbury. You will get a Web Link details, estimate regular users ratings, Hotline, details area, and also a directional link from your house. This details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Union, Snyder County Crews Responding to Two-Alarm House Fire in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG – Several volunteer fire crews from Union and Snyder counties are responding to a two-alarm house fire in Mifflinburg. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported at 261 Walnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday and a second alarm was called minutes later. Emergency communications have indicated the blazed was knocked down around 3 p.m.
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
Comments / 0