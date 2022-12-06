Read full article on original website
Quick! Sony WH-1000XM5 drop to lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday
There's a new, lowest-ever price available on the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones on Cyber Monday.
Sony X94K / X90K review: mainstream dream
The X90K or X94K is a mainstream stunner that's very good value indeed
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
The best TV deals 2022: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED
These are the best 4K, OLED and HDR TV deals available right now.
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4K Roku TV is on sale ahead of Black Friday, plus shop the best early Black Friday TV deals
Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a...
Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price
The Samsung 75-inch Q60B is £421 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £1198.
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
notebookcheck.net
PeakDo's handheld streaming console integrates 60 GHz mmWave tech with ultra-low latency
The handheld console market has been getting a bit crowded lately, especially with all the Steam Deck competitors produced in SEA, but it looks like there is still room for experiments when it comes to portable streaming devices. Chinese company PeakDo is planning to introduce a handheld console which can stream games directly from a PC or console rather than via a game streaming service. PeakDo is among the prominent providers of 60 GHz mmWave technology that allows ultra-low latency video streaming between compatible devices over a distance of up to 100 feet, and the company is now crowdfunding its endeavor to integrate this technology with a handheld console.
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
Walmart holiday deal: Get a massive 75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698
Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a...
Sony's best small OLED TV is suddenly much more affordable
Sony's 42-inch OLED was ludicrously expensive, but now the price is right
thefastmode.com
Telstra, Ericsson & Qualcomm Achieve New 5G Download Peak Speed Benchmark of 7.3Gbps
Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies announced a new 5G download peak speed benchmark of 7.3Gbps achieved in Telstra’s live commercial network. The new global downlink speed benchmark for a single user was achieved at a Telstra live mobile site located at the Gold Coast, Queensland Australia. This latest achievement further demonstrates how 5G is helping to build a connected future for Telstra customers through greater speed and capacity that delivers better experiences and productivity outcomes for customers.
New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: the best 42-inch premium TVs you can buy
In January's issue of What Hi-Fi? we look at the best smaller TVs with QLED and OLED tech perfectly downsized.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
thefastmode.com
S&T Iskratel, AVM Complete Interoperability of Their Flagship XGS-PON Products
S&T Iskratel, the leading European broadband-solutions provider, and AVM, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of products for broadband connections and the digital home, announced they have successfully achieved interoperability of S&T Iskratel’s XGS-PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) with AVM’s FRITZ!Box, an integrated access device with built-in XGS-PON frontend.
The iQOO 11's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is only one of its many innovations
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphone manufacturer iQOO might not ring a bell for you, but it’s definitely an up-and-coming brand you should pay attention to. Originally launched as Vivo’s gaming/enthusiast-focused sub-brand, iQOO has long made a name for itself as a company that is among the first to add some brand-new components to its phones. That’s no different with the iQOO 11 that launched today, one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones—and that’s only one of many innovations inside this handset.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Impressively Affordable Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II
Samyang has long had a reputation for producing manual focus lenses that are sharp and very affordable, and recently, they have started to add autofocus options, making them viable for many more photographers and situations. One such option is the AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II, which offers photographers the popular combination of a portrait focal length and very wide maximum aperture, all at a price significantly lower than many other options. Can it compete with those more expensive options? This excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect.
Digital Trends
Turn up the volume with the SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers
This content was produced in partnership with SVS. There are many factors to consider when building a good home sound system, whether it’s for a simple stereo setup for listening to music or part of a larger home theater for enjoying multiple types of media. The quality of your system’s audio begins with the input source and ends with the speakers (with several steps in between), so whatever you’re listening to will only sound as good as your speakers. Home theater technology has come a long way over the last decade, and the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great pair of speakers that let you ditch the cables for a clean, streamlined audio setup — without compromising on sound quality.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
