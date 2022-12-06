ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Bellator 289 video: Christian Echols lands walk-off uppercut on Pat Downey for massive upset

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Christian Echols pulled off a massive upset in his Bellator debut. Standing across from the highly-touted wrestler Pat Downey, Echols (3-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) had the deck stacked against him with many believing Downey would come in and dominate the grappling game. The fight took place on the Bellator 289 prelims at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Centre Daily

Patchy Mix says he undoubtedly is bantamweight grand prix final’s favorite after Bellator 289

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – After he became the first fighter to finish Magomed Magomedov, Patchy Mix thinks he should be the one everyone’s talking about at bantamweight. Mix (17-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) choked out Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) in the first of two bantamweight grand prix semifinals on the Bellator 289 main card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Magomedov was a slight favorite in the fight.
Centre Daily

Bellator 289 results: Liz Carmouche taps Juliana Velasquez with armbar to retain flyweight title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche left no doubt about the outcome of her rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez. After a controversial TKO stoppage in their first meeting in April, Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) leaned on her grappling strengths, and found a way to submit Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) in the second round to keep the flyweight title around her waist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy