Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Bellator 289 video: Christian Echols lands walk-off uppercut on Pat Downey for massive upset
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Christian Echols pulled off a massive upset in his Bellator debut. Standing across from the highly-touted wrestler Pat Downey, Echols (3-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) had the deck stacked against him with many believing Downey would come in and dominate the grappling game. The fight took place on the Bellator 289 prelims at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Centre Daily
Patchy Mix says he undoubtedly is bantamweight grand prix final’s favorite after Bellator 289
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – After he became the first fighter to finish Magomed Magomedov, Patchy Mix thinks he should be the one everyone’s talking about at bantamweight. Mix (17-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) choked out Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) in the first of two bantamweight grand prix semifinals on the Bellator 289 main card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Magomedov was a slight favorite in the fight.
Centre Daily
Bellator 289 results: Liz Carmouche taps Juliana Velasquez with armbar to retain flyweight title
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche left no doubt about the outcome of her rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez. After a controversial TKO stoppage in their first meeting in April, Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) leaned on her grappling strengths, and found a way to submit Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) in the second round to keep the flyweight title around her waist.
Centre Daily
Raufeon Stots satisfied with Bellator 289 win over Sabatello, looking forward to Mix’s challenge
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Raufeon Stots had a pretty good idea of how he’d bid farewell – for now – to his rivalry with Danny Sabatello if he won at Bellator 289. Win, Stots did, in the main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. But the result, a split decision, may be debated by some people for a while.
Centre Daily
UFC 282 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Up close at the press conference faceoffs
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
Comments / 0