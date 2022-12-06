UNCASVILLE, Conn. – After he became the first fighter to finish Magomed Magomedov, Patchy Mix thinks he should be the one everyone’s talking about at bantamweight. Mix (17-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) choked out Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) in the first of two bantamweight grand prix semifinals on the Bellator 289 main card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Magomedov was a slight favorite in the fight.

