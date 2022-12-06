A 52-year-old Leesburg woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle erupted in flames after a crash in rural Marion County. The woman was behind the wheel of the SUV at 3:10 a.m. Saturday eastbound on County Road 42 at SE 283rd Avenue when the vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV hit a fence and went on to hit three more fences before it caught on fire.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO