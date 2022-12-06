Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
villages-news.com
Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital
A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested while riding motorcycle with plate that expired in 2007
A Summerfield man was arrested while riding a motorcycle with a license plate that expired in 2007. Jason Michael Nuss, 43, Summerfield, was riding the motorcycle in the wee hours Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 when he was pulled over for the expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
fox35orlando.com
askflagler.com
35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
Citrus County Chronicle
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon with firearms, drugs arrested after leading MCSO on high-speed chase
A 32-year-old convicted felon from Ocala who led the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase was arrested after two firearms, ammunition, and drugs were found in his possession. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal observed a motorcycle that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County thief steals over $21,000 from a man's bank account
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who reportedly stole $21,000 from a person's bank account. Deputies said they received a call from an "out-of-state individual" who said over $21,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account at a Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road.
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartments resident arrested on DUI charge after crash
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on County Road 466. Patrick James Smith, 38, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller who witnessed the crash dialed 911.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign
A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign. Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Authorities search for suspect after Toys-for-Tots donation box stolen from store
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run Toys-for-Tots say someone stole a donation box with as much as $800 from a store in Marion County. On the security video, a white male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s approaches the check out register at the Dollar General on southeast Hwy-484 in Belleview.
WCJB
Brooksville man arrested after being accused of defrauding Dunnellon city officials
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon police say Glenn Staub, 65, from Brooksville tried to defraud the city. Officers say a deal was made between Dunnellon officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at city beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and was paid a deposit of...
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car
A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
leesburg-news.com
52-year-old Leesburg woman dies after SUV erupts in flames after crash
A 52-year-old Leesburg woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle erupted in flames after a crash in rural Marion County. The woman was behind the wheel of the SUV at 3:10 a.m. Saturday eastbound on County Road 42 at SE 283rd Avenue when the vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV hit a fence and went on to hit three more fences before it caught on fire.
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
