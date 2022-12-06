ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show launched in December 1957. Lee Kinard was the writer, producer, and anchor of the show, despite the fact that Kinard wasn't a "morning person!" His first words that morning were, "Hi, folks. Welcome to 'The Good Morning Show.' Hope you had a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cherry Street closed for emergency repair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem. The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners concerned with speeding on Walker Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood say drivers treat their street like a racetrack. This week, they watched speeding almost take the lives of two teenagers. According to Greensboro police crash reports, a Honda was driving down Walker Avenue. Police estimate it was going double the speed limit at 60 miles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Plane made sputtering sound, was upside down before NC crash that killed grandparents, report says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A plane that crashed last month in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, made a sputtering sound and was upside down shortly before hitting the ground, according to a preliminary report published Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Piper PA30 Twin Comanche was preparing to land at Smith Reynolds Airport […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday. Greensboro emergency crews responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Your dog might need a flu shot too

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, the dog flu is spreading across the United States. Here are the warning signs to watch out for in your pup:. "The nasal drainage. The ocular drainage. The cough is one of the biggest things that we see,” said veterinarian Dr. Jimmy Davis. “It can progress to them really feeling poorly and not doing well, and we always say, if it looks off, get them checked out. Definitely see your veterinarian and make sure they're doing ok."
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
