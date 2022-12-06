Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Here's how you can help support Triad seniors for the Winter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the colder months settle in, community leaders want you to consider your elderly neighbors. You often see toy drives and ways to support kids in need, but two Triad organizations are determined to make the season a special one for senior adults. The Senior Resources...
Not just a Christmas card. The Honor Card is a special way to give back, and it's extra meaningful this year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A love for North Carolina and its beautiful sceneries can be seen in William Mangum's work. “Well for me art is a language in itself,” Mangum said. “It's a bridge. It's a conduit where you can verbally use the strength of that imagery and tell that story."
wfmynews2.com
73 dogs dropped off at Forsyth Humane Society
The Forsyth Humane Society said it needs to find homes for the puppies soon. It was at maximum capacity before the dogs were dropped off.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
The Good Morning Show celebrating 65 years!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Good Morning Show launched in December 1957. Lee Kinard was the writer, producer, and anchor of the show, despite the fact that Kinard wasn't a "morning person!" His first words that morning were, "Hi, folks. Welcome to 'The Good Morning Show.' Hope you had a...
Four years later, hunter finds remains of missing man in NC mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four years after a Winston-Salem man went missing, police said a hunter found his remains in the North Carolina mountains. Authorities have been searching for Christopher Sexton since 2018. Sexton, 48, was last seen on March 13, 2018, in Winston Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona...
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
Raincoats, coffee creamer and spare batteries: strange ways fires can start in your home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington house caught on fire after a pile of laundry burst into flames. The homeowner had just taken his stuff out of the dryer and put it on the bed when flames ignited. “I initially was like, I was drying clothes, so it must be...
‘Life-changing’: Forsyth County man plans to take care of father, buy house with $1 million lottery win
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Stacy Hege, of Clemmons, found out on Thursday he won $1 million in a second-chance drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I almost had a heart attack,” Hege said. “This is life-changing for me.” He won the $1 million prize in the Dec. 7 Colossal Cash second-chance drawing. […]
Cherry Street closed for emergency repair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem. The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to...
US 52 reopens after crash and fuel spill in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 52 are now open. A crash and fuel spill closed US 52 in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said both lanes of northbound US 52 are closed between Bethania-Rural Hall Road and East Hanes Mill Road. Drivers are being directed to East...
Greensboro homeowners concerned with speeding on Walker Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood say drivers treat their street like a racetrack. This week, they watched speeding almost take the lives of two teenagers. According to Greensboro police crash reports, a Honda was driving down Walker Avenue. Police estimate it was going double the speed limit at 60 miles […]
Plane made sputtering sound, was upside down before NC crash that killed grandparents, report says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A plane that crashed last month in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, made a sputtering sound and was upside down shortly before hitting the ground, according to a preliminary report published Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Piper PA30 Twin Comanche was preparing to land at Smith Reynolds Airport […]
Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday. Greensboro emergency crews responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning. Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller...
Your dog might need a flu shot too
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, the dog flu is spreading across the United States. Here are the warning signs to watch out for in your pup:. "The nasal drainage. The ocular drainage. The cough is one of the biggest things that we see,” said veterinarian Dr. Jimmy Davis. “It can progress to them really feeling poorly and not doing well, and we always say, if it looks off, get them checked out. Definitely see your veterinarian and make sure they're doing ok."
Randolph County residents concerned about brown water
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
