Feeble Little Horse announce New Year’s Eve show in NYC

New Saddle Creek signees Feeble Little Horse are on the rise and gearing up for some end-of-year shows, including one supporting Sidney Gish at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 12/30. That show is sold out, and Feeble Little Horse have now added a headlining NYC show for New Year's Eve at Mercury Lounge. It's an early show, with 6 PM doors. Tickets for that show are on sale now.
Anti-Flag and Teenage Halloween tore it up at their intimate Saint Vitus show

"This is our first time playing here, it’s a legendary spot that you have in your city," Chris No. 2 told the crowd near the end of Anti-Flag's set on Thursday night (12/8) at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar, an intimate stop in the midst of their fall tour. Vitus has become a destination for tons of punk and metal bands who normally headline much bigger rooms, and it's always a treat to see a larger-than-life band get back to their roots and tear it up inside those all-black walls. Anti-Flag were no exception. The deeply political punk band walked out to Edwin Starr's "War," and throughout their set, they passionately lambasted Putin's war in Ukraine, fascism, racism, sexism, homophobia, corrupt capitalism, police brutality, and other forms of oppression and bigotry. Like every Anti-Flag show I've ever seen, it felt as much like a protest rally as it felt like a great punk rock show, and that Anti-Flag have been doing this for over 25 years without losing an ounce of their fervor is no small feat.
