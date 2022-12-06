ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery

We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 8-11

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in OKC! Whether you have an active family or the type to appreciate the arts, there are events for everyone to enjoy. What if you could watch your favorite holiday classics on the side of a downtown building? Now you can at The Jones Assembly’s “Miracle on Fred Jones Ave.” installation by local artist Mat Miller of 1984 Studios. This is largest projection mapping project in OKC, presenting everyone’s favorite holiday movies on the Film Row restaurant’s 115-foot exterior. The installation can be seen every night from dark to close, so come celebrate the season with some movie magic! Free, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools

Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
TULSA, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy