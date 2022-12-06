Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman
UPDATE: Trudie Bone has been found safe, TBI says. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis woman. According to TBI, 72-year-old Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30. TBI issued the alert for Bone on behalf of the Memphis Police Department on Dec. 2. […]
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
Missing Haywood County woman found dead, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Haywood County woman who was reported missing was found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Donna Rider on Dec. 6. TBI said Rider had a condition that impaired her ability to return without assistance. They also said she may have been traveling […]
Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
Driver drops tot while running from cops after wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department says a suspected car burglar trying to get away from deputies slammed his car into another vehicle and then tried to make a run for it with a toddler in his arms. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Drive in Northeast […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police
MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night. James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting. A police officer was reportedly...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/22 – 12/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
desotocountynews.com
Several shot in Olive Branch domestic incident
Olive Branch police are investigating a late evening shooting incident. A report of shots being fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place brought officers to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found several victims, each with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident appears to be domestic...
Man accused of bringing stolen gun to Millington basketball game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after being caught with a gun at a Millington High School basketball game Tuesday night. Deputies said a student saw Kyron Campbell, 21, drop the weapon, quickly put it in his pocket, and walk out of the school’s gymnasium. Deputies said when […]
Man found dead in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead in north Shelby County Monday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, the victim was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death […]
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
Murder warrant issued for suspect after 1 killed, 2 injured in Olive Branch shooting
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man died and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, police said. FOX13 learned that the man who died and a man injured in the shooting share the same last name of Newsom. Officers responded just before 10 p.m....
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
actionnews5.com
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
WBBJ
Law enforcement brings kids on shopping spree in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local city brought law enforcement and the youth together. The Milan Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This is where the city puts together cops and children and buys them gifts for Christmas. The kids and law enforcement officers met at...
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
