Haywood County, TN

WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
WREG

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman

UPDATE: Trudie Bone has been found safe, TBI says. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis woman. According to TBI, 72-year-old Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30. TBI issued the alert for Bone on behalf of the Memphis Police Department on Dec. 2. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Haywood County woman found dead, TBI says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Haywood County woman who was reported missing was found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Donna Rider on Dec. 6. TBI said Rider had a condition that impaired her ability to return without assistance. They also said she may have been traveling […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver drops tot while running from cops after wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department says a suspected car burglar trying to get away from deputies slammed his car into another vehicle and then tried to make a run for it with a toddler in his arms. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Drive in Northeast […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Several shot in Olive Branch domestic incident

Olive Branch police are investigating a late evening shooting incident. A report of shots being fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place brought officers to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found several victims, each with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident appears to be domestic...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Man accused of bringing stolen gun to Millington basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after being caught with a gun at a Millington High School basketball game Tuesday night. Deputies said a student saw Kyron Campbell, 21, drop the weapon, quickly put it in his pocket, and walk out of the school’s gymnasium. Deputies said when […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Man found dead in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead in north Shelby County Monday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, the victim was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Law enforcement brings kids on shopping spree in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A local city brought law enforcement and the youth together. The Milan Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This is where the city puts together cops and children and buys them gifts for Christmas. The kids and law enforcement officers met at...
MILAN, TN
WREG

MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
MEMPHIS, TN

