Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte woman, previously convicted for financial lies, sentenced for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, already on federal supervision for previous financial crimes, was sentenced Wednesday for stealing coronavirus pandemic relief funds. Nkhenge Shropshire and her co-conspirators submitted at least 10 fraudulent Economic Disaster Relief Loans (EIDL) applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA), federal investigators announced. Using fictitious businesses and false information, the SBA paid out at least $45,000 to Shropshire and her co-conspirators, who were not identified Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, repeat offender sentenced for stealing mail in wire fraud scheme, DOJ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man that admitted in federal court to stealing mail from residential mailboxes and using stolen information to commit wire fraud was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents showed that 37-year-old Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, a repeat offender, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina restaurant owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
WAXHAW, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Feds say casino in Kings Mountain violated US law over business agreements

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal investigation found the Catawba Indian Nation’s Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated U.S. law. The National Indian Gaming Commission issued a Notice of Violation to the casino after it found issues with the casino’s business agreements. It found the Catawba Nation gave a company, Kings Mountain Sky Boat Partners, management authority over the casino without an approved management contract.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

Man charged with impersonating police officer, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is now accused of impersonating a police officer while working a security job for a bar. In a news briefing Thursday, CMPD said 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges was arrested on Wednesday after they received reports Bridges was pretending to be an officer. The department said he was working his security job while impersonating, and even had a stolen badge on him. CMPD noted the bar he was working for believed he was a legitimate officer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

12 jurors have been seated in CMPD officer trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twelve jurors have now been selected in the trial against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Phillip Barker. They'll decide whether or not to convict Barker of involuntary manslaughter. Barker is accused of hitting and killing James Michael Short in 2017 while on his way to a call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
