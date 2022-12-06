Read full article on original website
NC woman sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud, federal officials say
Federal officials say fake COVID-19 loan applications will imprison a Charlotte woman for 42 months.
WCNC
Charlotte woman, previously convicted for financial lies, sentenced for stealing COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, already on federal supervision for previous financial crimes, was sentenced Wednesday for stealing coronavirus pandemic relief funds. Nkhenge Shropshire and her co-conspirators submitted at least 10 fraudulent Economic Disaster Relief Loans (EIDL) applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA), federal investigators announced. Using fictitious businesses and false information, the SBA paid out at least $45,000 to Shropshire and her co-conspirators, who were not identified Wednesday.
North Carolina Ponzi scheme duo sentenced after scamming $4M from victims
A federal case involving two 27-year-old men and a $4 million Ponzi scheme resulted in a combined 145-month prison term on Tuesday.
Charlotte man, repeat offender sentenced for stealing mail in wire fraud scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man that admitted in federal court to stealing mail from residential mailboxes and using stolen information to commit wire fraud was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents showed that 37-year-old Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, a repeat offender, […]
North Carolina restaurant owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
qcnews.com
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
Pair who ran Ponzi scheme with Kings Mountain investment company sentenced
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C — The founders of a fake hedge fund were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing millions of dollars from more than 300 people who trusted them. Austin Page and Brandon Teague, the owners of the Kings Mountain “D&T Investment Group,” pleaded guilty earlier...
NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
WCNC
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
Charlotte restaurant owner, son sentenced after COVID-19 relief fraud conviction
CHARLOTTE — A father and son convicted of stealing nearly $2 million from the federal government were sentenced Tuesday to several years in prison. Back in March, a jury found Izzat Freitekh and his son, Tarik, guilty of misusing $1.7 million in COVID relief funds. Izzat Freitekh, 57, owns...
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
Feds say casino in Kings Mountain violated US law over business agreements
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal investigation found the Catawba Indian Nation’s Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated U.S. law. The National Indian Gaming Commission issued a Notice of Violation to the casino after it found issues with the casino’s business agreements. It found the Catawba Nation gave a company, Kings Mountain Sky Boat Partners, management authority over the casino without an approved management contract.
Man charged with impersonating police officer, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is now accused of impersonating a police officer while working a security job for a bar. In a news briefing Thursday, CMPD said 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges was arrested on Wednesday after they received reports Bridges was pretending to be an officer. The department said he was working his security job while impersonating, and even had a stolen badge on him. CMPD noted the bar he was working for believed he was a legitimate officer.
'I’m being taken from more out of my pocket' | Charlotte man said it's unfair to have to pay to get stolen car out of impound lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man reached out to WCNC Charlotte after his car was stolen and ended up being impounded. He said he would have to pay to get his car out and that he shouldn't have to since he is a victim of auto theft. Jacob Ruhl's...
12 jurors have been seated in CMPD officer trial
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twelve jurors have now been selected in the trial against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Phillip Barker. They'll decide whether or not to convict Barker of involuntary manslaughter. Barker is accused of hitting and killing James Michael Short in 2017 while on his way to a call.
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg sees increase in homicides from year prior
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a month left in 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area has seen more homicides than it did in 2021. Murders are happening across Mecklenburg County and faith leaders say it’ll take several solutions to do something about it. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC
