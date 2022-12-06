CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is now accused of impersonating a police officer while working a security job for a bar. In a news briefing Thursday, CMPD said 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges was arrested on Wednesday after they received reports Bridges was pretending to be an officer. The department said he was working his security job while impersonating, and even had a stolen badge on him. CMPD noted the bar he was working for believed he was a legitimate officer.

