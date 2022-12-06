Texarkana College Expands Electrical Technology & HVAC Training Programs with New Facility Opening Spring 2023

Read full article on original website
txktoday.com
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and...
KSLA
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility. “We identified a problem with our nurse call...
Another Great Company is Moving It’s Headquarters to Texarkana
Here's some fantastic news for the Texarkana area. As our town grows word is getting around that it's a pretty great place to live and work. It was recently announced that another big company will be moving its headquarters to TexAmericas Center. EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) is the newest Corporate...
texarkanafyi.com
Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana
The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
ktoy1047.com
New business at TexAmericas Center
EnviroSafe Demil LLC is a company that specializes in ammunition demilitarization. ESD was formerly based in Nevada, but is relocating its headquarters and operations to Texarkana, bringing about $363 million in contract values with them. The move will bring between $20 to $25 million in investments to TexAmericas. The move will also bring new careers to the area.
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
txktoday.com
Jaymes Moats
Jaymes E. Moats, 50, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born November 8, 1972, in Ft. Ord, California to Bert and Terry Moats-Worcester. Jaymes worked for Home Depot and enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, and helping friends. He was a veteran of the US Army...
OSHA investigation finds violations by Arkansas company in two workers’ deaths.
EDMOND (KFOR) – An Arkansas construction company will face hefty fines following a tragedy at an Edmond construction site. The incident happened back in June when two workers were found dead inside a manhole near the intersection of Midwest and Covell. The two men were conducting testing below ground when investigators said they passed out […]
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
KSLA
Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event. Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.
ktalnews.com
‘T-Town Express’ rolls through Texarkana to spread Christmas cheer
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The streets of downtown Texarkana were filled with holiday cheer Monday night as Main Street Texarkana hosted its annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was “All Aboard the T-Town Express,” celebrating all things trains!. Compared to other years, the parade had one...
txktoday.com
Elaine Carpenter
Edris Elaine Carpenter, 95 of Texarkana passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Elaine was born on April 13, 1927, in Texarkana to Moody Lyman Johnson & Martha Louise Baldwin Johnson (later Simmons). She was proceeded in death by her parents; her stepfather Cecil Ray...
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 9 & 10
We love the Holidays and all there is to do around them with Shopping, Christmas lights, and of course lots of entertainment. Here is our weekly “Weekend Rundown” of Live Music for this weekend. Weather permitting, on Saturday, December 9 it is the Annual Texarkana Toys for Tots...
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
txktoday.com
Deidra Kaye Campbell
Deidra Kaye Campbell, 55, of Hooks, Texas passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born January 7, 1967, in Benton, Arkansas to Charles and Patsy Pinkston. She had a master’s in social work and a Doctorate in child psychology. Deidra worked as a social worker for Gentiva in Texarkana.
