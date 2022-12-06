ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Major trade show pushes convention center to its limits

By Russ McQuaid
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0wGZ_0jZdHg1H00

INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.

“We spill into Lucas Oil Stadium as well and will fill that with our truck and trailer display,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. ”The infrastructure here in Indianapolis is great. We’re growing every year. We’re actually up over 10 percent from an exhibitor’s standpoint so we’re gonna push the limits of what we can do here in the convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The expansion of Indianapolis is really interesting to us and it’ll keep PRI coming back for many years.”

PRI and other big events have signed long-term contracts to return to Indianapolis based on the city’s promise to expand its convention center across Capitol Avenue onto Pan Am Plaza and be joined there by a pair of Hilton Hotels to be constructed by Kite Realty.

“It’s the events like FFA where they were almost at near record-breaking attendance figures. They’re using all the space. Currently, PRI, Performance Racing Industry, is using all the space, so, we’re trying to figure out how we continue to grow with those key groups,” said Patrick Tamm, President & CEO of the Indiana Lodging and Restaurant Association, “so we look at this Pan Am Plaza project and effort as another key item.”

In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic shutdown when the travel and tourist industry was in a slump, the City of Indianapolis and KRG committed to a $550 million plan to bring to fruition the long-anticipated Pan Am Plaza project.

The City and its partners are ready, but apparently the financing market is not.

”Will the finance markets be ready, willing and able to build a large convention hotel?” asked Tamm. ”Once we do get those financial markets comfortable with this type of a convention hotel expansion, Indianapolis does tell a different story than the rest of the country. We do have the data. We do have groups like PRI right now at record levels as well that we continue to buck that trend in that convention and group business.”

Tamm notes that other cities continue moving ahead, such as in Nashville where a new football stadium has been proposed, in an attempt to steal some of Indianapolis’ lucrative convention and event business.

Meyer said PRI is often approached about moving its trade show to another city.

”Indianapolis is great for this trade show. We have the hotels that work with us closely, the restaurant industry as well,” he said. “Certainly we could use more hotel space. I get calls every year this time of year people try to find the hotel rooms that are connected, so that’s really interesting to our crowd, but more convention center space is certainly gonna pay off for PRI and other trade shows like us.”

Meyer said PRI is committed to return to Indianapolis for six more years.

Due to inflation and the rising cost to borrow money in the two years since the Pan Am Plaza project was approved, the City has been forced to refigure its $155 million commitment to the plan.

Wednesday afternoon the Metropolitan Development Commission will consider tapping $25 million in Tax Increment Financing funds to augment the City’s original investment.

If approved, the hike would still need City-County Council approval with completion of the construction still at least two years off.

“The Signia Hotel and 6 th expansion of the Indiana Convention Center is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Tomorrow, the Metropolitan Development Commission will consider a $25 million resolution, which will reinforce the City’s support for the project and get us closer to the finish line. This continued backing will help further accelerate the local tourism and convention business, which currently supports nearly 20,000 jobs for residents and remains a fundamental pillar of the Indianapolis economy.”

A spokesperson for the City of Indianapolis

“Tomorrow’s vote on the amended resolution for the phase six expansion is yet another indication of the Mayor’s and the City’s commitment to growing the Indiana Convention Center’s ability to host citywide conventions and world-class sporting events. Indianapolis has consistently shown its willingness to invest in the future of our downtown area and the county as a whole, even when economic conditions prevent other cities from moving forward.”

Andy Mallon, Executive Director, Capital Improvement Board:
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brewbound.com

Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale

Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good News: Dasher's Light Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Links from FOX59

Saturday, December 10 Friday, December 9 Thursday, December 8 Wednesday, December 7 Tuesday, December 6 Monday, December 5 Saturday, December 3 Friday, December 2 Thursday, December 1 Wednesday, November 30 Tuesday, November 29 Monday, November 28 Sunday, November 27 Friday, November 25 Thursday, November 24 Wednesday, November 23 Tuesday, November 22 Monday, November 21 Friday, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indy council okays $15.5M for redevelopment of former jail site

INDIANAPOLIS — The morning news conference was a victory lap of sorts for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. The event held at P30, a converted warehouse transformed into office and manufacturing space, was to tout the city’s 2022 economic development achievements. “It has been a historic year,” said Hogsett. And the Indy Mayor has a running […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Local small business owners pleased over traffic from holiday events

INDIANAPOLIS — The final push to finish your holiday shopping is on, and local small business owners hope people will spend their time and money this weekend while enjoying a variety of community events. Troy Reed, owner of Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indy, said every charcuterie board he sells is a blessing for his small […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Local restaurant opens Gainbridge Fieldhouse location

INDIANAPOLIS — On the Club level at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Kara and Monique Hawkins are cooking up chicken wings, collard greens and fried cauliflower. "To do it with my family, there's nothing that compares to that," Kara said. The mother & daughter duo are the co-owners of Taste of Innova...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy