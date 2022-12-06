Read full article on original website
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
Yard Sale – December 10th
A yard sale is scheduled for 7am to 2pm on Saturday, December 10th at 150 Lyons Street in Centre. There will be Christmas decor, Avon products, collectibles, iron skillets, and more!
City to host nighttime Christmas parade Dec. 15
Gadsden’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has announced. The rescheduling comes after the Gadsden Kiwanis club canceled its Christmas parade, which was previously scheduled for the morning of Dec. 3. “Gadsden without a downtown Christmas parade is like having...
Ms. Anita Beth McFry
From Dansby Heritage Chapel of Piedmont, services for Ms. Anita Beth McFry, 59, of Piedmont, will be held Friday, December 9th 2022 at 12 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 10 AM until funeral time. Burial will be in Gnatville Cemetery.
Cullman Women Sing brings Christmas spirit
CULLMAN, Ala. – Filling Seventh Street Baptist Church with angelic voices, Cullman Women Sing presented Sing Noel Tuesday to an audience full of joyful hearts. The choral ensemble of area women gathers sheerly for the love of singing and twice a year shares that love with the community. Artistic Director Laura Doss, a vocal and choral music educator at Samford University and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, led the group as it took the audience on a musical journey through classics including “Gloria,” “The First Noel” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Accompanying the women was pianist Kristi...
Atrium/Floyd/Cherokee Medical Center Hosts Chamber Breakfast
During last Thursday’s Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast meeting – those in attendance had the opportunity to hear, first-hand about important services that affect the entire county in a number of different ways. That was Public Information Director, Dan Bevels. Several members of the Atrium/Floyd/Cherokee health care...
Casting Crowns to perform at Sand Mountain Amphitheater April 15
ALBERTVIILLE, Ala. – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA) is excited to announce the 2023 concert season opener. Christian Rock band Casting Crowns will be making SMPA a part of its 2023 Tour. Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Casting Crowns will take its powerful live performances on the road this spring with The Healer Tour and Sand Mountain Amphitheater is excited to be part of this outstanding tour. Casting Crowns has many featured hit songs from the band’s current chart-topping “Healer” album (“Scars In Heaven” and “Crazy People”), and concertgoers will also experience a night of worship like no other with some...
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Moody Christmas Parade set for this Saturday
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody announces its 2022 annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. The Polar Express is bringing the spirit of Christmas to the Moody Christmas Parade. The parade theme this year will be “The Polar Express.” Dr. Christopher Walters, Principal at Moody High […]
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations
A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Meet Co-Owners of A-Train Station, a New Restaurant in Birmingham
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
15 Best Restaurants in Pell City (AL)
Pell City is a metropolitan city in, and the county seat of St. Clair County, Alabama, U. S. The other county seat for the county is Ashville. Pell City had a population of 12,939 at the 2020 National Population Census. Pell City is an excellent tourist destination with incredible views and activities. You will feel at home in Pell City if you enjoy outdoor activities.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Students and parents at Chaffee Elementary have a sense of relief after the venue of their play was approved after being subjected to cancellation. A winter performance from students at Chaffee Elementary was subject to being canceled based on its venue. ”I haven’t told her...
Huntsville clinic sees drop in donations; leaders blame trickle down effect of inflation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local methadone clinic needs help to build up its free closet and pantry. Behavioral Health Group leaders say their donations are at an all-time low. Counselor Christi Mozo says her clinic is seeing a trickle-down effect when it comes to inflation. Their pantry and closet...
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday, December 9th
Donald Lowe, 56 of Piedmont, was arrested on December 8th, at 7:13 PM, charges on hold for another agency by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Shane Shell, 45 of Piedmont, was arrested December 8th, at 3:05 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rodgers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
