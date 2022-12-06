Man, 69, charged for animal cruelty after cops find 45 abused dachshunds in Queens home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 69-year-old Queens man was arraigned on a 90-count animal cruelty charged Tuesday after police found 45 abused dogs in his home, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Authorities allegedly found 45 ailing dachshunds covered in feces in Fred Thomson’s Broad Channel home on Nov. 16.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took control of the dogs after they were rescued.

“Animals are voiceless members of our community who deserve proper care and sustenance,” said Katz. “In my time as the District Attorney, I have seen far too many cases of cruelty to these sentient beings, who feel pain and suffer distress much in the same way people do. Although there is a dire need for stronger animal cruelty penalties in our state, my office will continue to hold accountable those who choose to neglect or torture defenseless animals in Queens County.”

Prosecutors charged Thomson with 45 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal and 45 counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals.

He faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 6.