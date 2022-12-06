ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Notre Dame wins twice; De Pere also gets a 'W'

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night Notre Dame beat Neenah 8-4 in boys hockey. Meanwhile in girls basketball, Notre Dame beat Sheboygan North 92-34 and De Pere topped Green Bay Preble 43-29. Click the video for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly, Bay Port to meet the next two regular seasons

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly and Bay Port are two of the most successful football programs in Northeast Wisconsin, if not the state, and in recent seasons they have met during the postseason. That still may continue, but what is certain is the Papermakers and Pirates will meet during Week 2...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Ziebell focused on reaching state tournament

NEENAH (WLUK) -- It was last year, Allie Ziebell was talking with people, not feeling the best, but that's because her team just lost in a sectional final to Appleton East. Her disappointment was painted on her face, and as this season begins that feeling is still there. Ziebell, now...
NEENAH, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

A little snow on this Friday

Friday will be cloudy with snow showers from Green Bay to the south. Accumulations will be minimal. Saturday will also be cloudy with afternoon and evening snow showers and a high of 35. The snow will bring an accumulation of about an inch for many spots, so roads will be slippery once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Troubled 'P320' linked to 6 unintended shootings in Wisconsin

There are new questions surrounding the scope of the potential danger for police officers in Wisconsin because of the service weapons they carry on their hips every day: the Sig Sauer P320. The questions are fueled by an internal investigation in Brown County, Wisconsin, launched after a shooting Wednesday along...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Sparkle and sequins! Shopping local for holiday fashions

HOBART (WLUK) -- No ugly Christmas sweaters here. Some parties call for a little more glam! Style expert Teri Tkachuk of Stellargirl shopped local to show how to put together the perfect holiday outfit. Tkachuk shared four looks from four different local boutiques. Azure is located at 113 N. Wisconsin...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Timm House Christmas in New Holstein highlights history and the holidays

NEW HOLSTEIN (WLUK) -- A historic house is the center of a Christmas season salute in New Holstein. "It's wonderful. We love sharing this house with the community and people in the area," said Kay Nett, New Holstein Historical Society Secretary. The celebration couldn't be possible without some renovation first.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Ripon fire chief announces retirement effective Friday

RIPON (WLUK) -- The Ripon fire department is looking for new leadership after its fire chief retired Friday after announcing his plans that day. Fire Chief Tim Saul retired from the Ripon Area Fire District Friday. In the press release, the department said it wished him all the best. While...
RIPON, WI
Fox11online.com

'Tripledemic' continues to fill hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, officials are reporting about a 20% increase in demand for emergency department services above normal conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy