Fox11online.com
HSGT: Notre Dame wins twice; De Pere also gets a 'W'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night Notre Dame beat Neenah 8-4 in boys hockey. Meanwhile in girls basketball, Notre Dame beat Sheboygan North 92-34 and De Pere topped Green Bay Preble 43-29. Click the video for highlights.
HS Sports 12/8: Wins for Bay Port basketball, Notre Dame hoops & hockey, more
(WFRV) – Thursday’s high school sports landscape featured action from the court to the ice, with both girls and boys teams in action. In girls basketball, both Notre Dame and Hortonville won in blowout fashion, with the Tritons handling Sheboygan North 92-34, and the Polar Bears pulling away from Oshkosh North 72-33. On the boys […]
Fox11online.com
Kimberly, Bay Port to meet the next two regular seasons
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly and Bay Port are two of the most successful football programs in Northeast Wisconsin, if not the state, and in recent seasons they have met during the postseason. That still may continue, but what is certain is the Papermakers and Pirates will meet during Week 2...
Fox11online.com
Neenah alumni say goodbye to Shattuck Middle School during gym's final basketball game
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Basketball fans are saying goodbye to the gym at Shattuck Middle School in Neenah, as the school will close next year. Games have been played there for over 90 years, beginning back in 1928. As a special farewell, the varsity basketball game took place there Friday night.
Fox11online.com
Ziebell focused on reaching state tournament
NEENAH (WLUK) -- It was last year, Allie Ziebell was talking with people, not feeling the best, but that's because her team just lost in a sectional final to Appleton East. Her disappointment was painted on her face, and as this season begins that feeling is still there. Ziebell, now...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert lights it up behind the arc in record fashion in win over Marian
DE PERE – St. Norbert College canned a school-record 16 three-point field goals and romped to a 91-70 win over Marian University in a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference game on Connie Tilley Court at Mulva Family Fitness & Sports Center. The Green Knights (6-1, 3-0) made 11 of their...
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
Fox11online.com
UWGB's largest fall graduating class to hear from 2 Wisconsin leaders for graduation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay's largest fall graduating class will hear from two Wisconsin leaders to inspire them as they cross the stage. Students graduating from associate, undergraduate and graduate programs will hear from Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton on Dec. 17.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
Fox11online.com
A little snow on this Friday
Friday will be cloudy with snow showers from Green Bay to the south. Accumulations will be minimal. Saturday will also be cloudy with afternoon and evening snow showers and a high of 35. The snow will bring an accumulation of about an inch for many spots, so roads will be slippery once again.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo to celebrate its 60th anniversary at Resch Expo
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The outdoors are coming to the Resch Expo this winter. The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the Resch from Jan. 26 through 29. Those who attend the show this year will have the chance to win a new RV.
WISN
Troubled 'P320' linked to 6 unintended shootings in Wisconsin
There are new questions surrounding the scope of the potential danger for police officers in Wisconsin because of the service weapons they carry on their hips every day: the Sig Sauer P320. The questions are fueled by an internal investigation in Brown County, Wisconsin, launched after a shooting Wednesday along...
Fox11online.com
YMCA to add a facility in Ashwaubenon and build a new, larger facility in Allouez
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA is adding a facility in Ashwaubenon, and will replace the facility in Allouez. In Ashwaubenon, “The Ridge YMCA at Capital Credit Union” will be located on the third and fourth floors of the Capital Credit Union building, 1121 West Main Avenue.
Fox11online.com
Sparkle and sequins! Shopping local for holiday fashions
HOBART (WLUK) -- No ugly Christmas sweaters here. Some parties call for a little more glam! Style expert Teri Tkachuk of Stellargirl shopped local to show how to put together the perfect holiday outfit. Tkachuk shared four looks from four different local boutiques. Azure is located at 113 N. Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
Timm House Christmas in New Holstein highlights history and the holidays
NEW HOLSTEIN (WLUK) -- A historic house is the center of a Christmas season salute in New Holstein. "It's wonderful. We love sharing this house with the community and people in the area," said Kay Nett, New Holstein Historical Society Secretary. The celebration couldn't be possible without some renovation first.
Fox11online.com
Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
Fox11online.com
Ripon fire chief announces retirement effective Friday
RIPON (WLUK) -- The Ripon fire department is looking for new leadership after its fire chief retired Friday after announcing his plans that day. Fire Chief Tim Saul retired from the Ripon Area Fire District Friday. In the press release, the department said it wished him all the best. While...
Fox11online.com
'Tripledemic' continues to fill hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, officials are reporting about a 20% increase in demand for emergency department services above normal conditions.
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
