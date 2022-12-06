Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Foggy start to Saturday before sunshine returns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy end to the week we’re looking forward to weekend sun... Saturday afternoon will bring clear skies and highs in the 40s, 44 for the Metro. First we have to get through a foggy start. Fog builds in after midnight and will linger as late as 10 AM... The thickest fog will likely impact the region from 6AM to 8AM with very low visibility expected.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Foggy start, sunshine returns today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy fog developed overnight and continues to stick around this morning. We are seeing pockets of low visibility around the metro, and with temperatures right at the freezing mark there may be a couple of slick spots on the roads so use caution if you’re heading out early this morning. Once the sun has been up for a bit, temperatures should slowly climb away from the freezing mark ending any threat of slick spots. The low clouds and fog will be slow to clear out, taking until mid to late morning before we start to see a little sunshine. Skies should clear out this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be slow to warm this morning, but should make it into the mid-40s this afternoon.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Friday ahead of a weekend warm up
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Freezing drizzle and rain are impacting parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa Thursday evening... gradually these showers come to an end as the late night hours approach but areas to the N and W of the Metro will remain icy. Road conditions as of 6PM...
WOWT
6 News WOWT Live at 10 - VOD - clipped version
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 17 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 19 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
KSNB Local4
While chillier today, tomorrow is the main event of the forecast
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the quiet before the storm for much of the area. Well certainly not idea with a cold front pushing south through the area this morning, at least the weather is quiet today. Probably the biggest issue has been the low clouds cover and patchy fog in Northern Nebraska behind the cold front. While some of this has drifted southward into Central Nebraska, it should remain in the northern half of Nebraska before burning off later today. The air will be chillier today because of the cold front...at least for most areas. Highs will range from the upper 20s north to the lower 50s southwest. For the Tri-Cities area, it’ll get close to 40° this afternoon. While winds won’t get terribly strong, they might get a touch breezy at 10 to 15 mph. They’ll become northerly, then northeasterly after the front passes through. Much bigger weather concerns will come later tonight.
News Channel Nebraska
Latest closings, road conditions and forecasts across Nebraska
VALLEY, Neb. -- With freezing rain and snow hitting the state, stay up to date with the latest closings and cancellations across Nebraska. Also, keep up with road conditions and the latest weather forecast.
kiwaradio.com
Freezing Drizzle And Snow Potential
The area has the potential for ice, and greater than one inch of snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. Keep an eye right here, and tune to KIWA for the latest. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory states that mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to four inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 A.M. Friday.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
klkntv.com
Nebraska power companies prepare ahead of potential wintry mix
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are just some among many eyeing the forecast for freezing rain and ice on Thursday. “They just make sure everything is clean, make sure the trucks are gassed up,” said Grant Otten, spokesman for...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
WOWT
Icy weather possible Thursday morning
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was already en route to Houston from Belize City to face charges in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha. An Omaha Public Schools staffer has been charged with sexual assault, but the district said the incident did not...
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
1011now.com
NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
WOWT
Omaha residents raise concern for lack of school zone signs near Millard North High intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each day from her post at Flowerama, Maureen Holst sees the crush of kids coming and going from Millard North High School. The flower shop where she works sits right next to 144th and Pacific streets. ”It’s very scary for those children, young kids to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
WOWT
Woman hurt in Omaha fire
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
WOWT
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
Comments / 0