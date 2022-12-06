Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston daycare provider was found guilty five months ago of harming a baby. On Thursday, she was in court for sentencing. In March of 2019, Corey Gardner, an unlicensed daycare provider, was arrested for child abuse. Police say a two-month-old baby in her care had sustained several injuries including brain bleeding, lack of oxygen to the brain and bone fractures. A jury found Gardner guilty in July, pushing assistant state’s attorney Nathan Madden to request the maximum sentence of 10 years.
KFYR-TV
Senate Majority Leader: expect pro-life legislation from ND State Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Don’t expect quite as many hot-button issues at the North Dakota State Legislature when the session begins next year. At the 2021 regular and special Legislative sessions, lawmakers tackled several controversial topics, including mask mandates, vaccine mandates, transgender students participating in sports, and Critical Race Theory. But this time around, Senate Majority Leader David Hogue expects to see fewer of those kinds of bills.
KFYR-TV
Burgum unveils biggest budget ever: includes tax cuts, K-12, infrastructure spending
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum unveiled a historic executive budget that would be the most expensive in state history. In an address to the Legislative Assembly today, Governor Burgum unveiled his $18.4 billion budget. The two-year plan includes $2.3 billion for K-12 education, more than $3 billion for roads, bridges, and water projects, all while cutting $500 million in income taxes.
KFYR-TV
Rail bridge dispute continues
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Friends of the Rail Bridge are continuing their fight to preserve the historic structure. The group is taking more legal action a month after the US Coast Guard ruled BNSF has the right to tear down the bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge are making...
