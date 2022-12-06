Read full article on original website
Related
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
1470 WMBD
Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China’s access to their data and exposing children to mature content. The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, said the popular app, owned by ByteDance, violates the...
Comments / 0