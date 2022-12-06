ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China’s access to their data and exposing children to mature content. The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, said the popular app, owned by ByteDance, violates the...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy