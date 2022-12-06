Read full article on original website
Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust awarded $475,000 from the Rasmuson Foundation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The ASFT announced the award Thursday from the Rasmuson Foundation to promote rural and indigenous access to Alaska's coastal fisheries. ASFT works to promote sustainable fisheries through research, education and economic opportunity. With this support, the ASFT will establish a quota bank to anchor fisheries access...
Gov. Dunleavy receives Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force Report
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) – Thursday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy received the final report conducted by the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force (ABRT), which he formed last November under Administrative Order No. 326. The ABRT studied what impacts bycatch has on fisheries to further recommend policies and to ensure state...
Governor Dunleavy announces annual holiday open house
December 8, 2022 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy invite Alaskans to the Governor's Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor's Residence, to be held Tuesday, December 13th, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Alaska's newly elected Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom and Mr. Kit...
State aims $1 million at livestock farmers hit by rising cost of feed, but some see unmet need
Alaska launched a program this month to provide financial aid to livestock farmers affected by rising prices for feed. (Photo provided by Ben Adams via Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The cost of animal feed has risen this year and the weather in Alaska has reduced its availability, which has prompted livestock farmers to ask the state government for help.
