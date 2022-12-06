ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses edge rusher to transfer portal

The Tigers’ depth along the defensive line took a hit on Thursday as edge rusher Desmond Little announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. A junior from Pritchard, Alabama, and former three-star prospect, Little appeared in 14 games for the Tigers over three seasons,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy