FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit. Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March. Per an investigation, Czerny...
KNOX News Radio
Suspect arrested in Bemidji bank robbery
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail
Beltrami County employee faces theft and fraud charges
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A longtime IT employee for Beltrami county is facing charges of felony theft and fraud. A state audit revealed Ronald Pula spent nearly $150,000 in unauthorized purchases with county funds. Nearly 300 items purchased were found during a search at two properties owned by Pula.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash between postal vehicle and car near Frazee
(Becker County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after a collision with a postal vehicle in Becker County. Minnesota State Patrol says the postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue in Spruce Grove Township east of Frazee when it collided with a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two children traveling in the Nissan and the postal vehicle driver weren't hurt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Redby Locals Arrested in Two Separate Drug Busts
The Red Lake Police Department has reported the arrest of four individuals after two separate drug busts in November. According to the Red Lake Police Department, the first arrest occurred on November 29 following a routine traffic stop. Kendrick Sayers, 19, of Redby was stopped by officials after they received reports of him running past a school bus stop arm. Sayers was then placed in custody for Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
mprnews.org
White Earth Nation imposes moratorium on large livestock farms
White Earth Nation leaders say proposed large farming operations threaten the Band’s health and safety, water and land resources, and economic security. On Nov. 18, the tribal council approved a two-year moratorium on projects within the boundaries of the reservation, located in northwestern Minnesota. Tribal officials said the ban...
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Imposes Moratorium on Factory Farm Operations
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – Citing the Band’s health and safety, water and land resources, and economic security being threatened by proposed factory farming operations on or near the reservation, the White Earth Reservation Business Committee passed a resolution on Nov. 18 to impose a moratorium on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) and Animal Feedlot Operations (AFOs) constituting environmental hazards.
