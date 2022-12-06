Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch, on the Kenai Peninsula, for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994. He said he has deep resentments about the way oil companies have impacted Alaska.

NINILCHIK, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO