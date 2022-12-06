Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
As Hilcorp drills for more natural gas, some Ninilchik neighbors refuse to sign on
Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch, on the Kenai Peninsula, for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994. He said he has deep resentments about the way oil companies have impacted Alaska.
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula From Noon Tuesday To Noon Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday through 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for Soldotna, Kenai, Homer and Cooper Landing. Snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. Expect periods of light snow Tuesday morning. A band of heavier...
radiokenai.com
Borough Assembly To Address Bjorkman Resignation At Upcoming Assembly Meeting
Newly-elected Alaska State Senator Jesse Bjorkman’s resignation from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will be addressed by the Assembly at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 13th in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers. Bjorkman, who won re-election to the Borough Assembly District 3 seat in the October...
Comments / 0