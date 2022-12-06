Car crashes through Raleigh County apartment

MT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County apartment sustained significant damage Tuesday morning when a vehicle drove through the front of the dwelling.

The incident, which occurred at apartment 409 of the Oakmont Greene Apartment Complex in Mt. Hope, is purported to have been accidental, and no injuries have been reported as pertaining to the residents of the apartment or the driver of the vehicle.

Damage caused in the incident remains clearly visible at a distance from the residence, the outside of which bears festive decor in anticipation of the Christmas holiday.

LOOTPRESS will continue to provide updates to the situation as information becomes available.

