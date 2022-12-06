ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Genesco fits 350 students for new shoes

A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. Frogs at the ‘Unseen New World’ at Nashville Zoo. While many of the animals you will see at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember

Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Domestic violence safehouse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Medication shortage affecting pharmacies

Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash

Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Safety expert explains why you should never confront a car burglar

Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday night, one safety expert warned the public to keep their head on a swivel this holiday season in particular. Safety expert explains why you should never confront …. Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago. $20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's Hot with Joe Breezy: Christmas markets and concerts

Catch the Christmas Market in Nashville this weekend or watch singer Jelly Roll live in concert at Bridgestone Arena! Hot 106.7 on-air host Joe Breezy has all the week's top events to check out. What’s Hot with Joe Breezy: Christmas markets and …. Catch the Christmas Market in Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

LeAnn Rimes show rescheduled at the Ryman Auditorium

People with tickets to see LeAnn Rimes in concert this weekend are getting some unfortunate news. LeAnn Rimes show rescheduled at the Ryman Auditorium. People with tickets to see LeAnn Rimes in concert this weekend are getting some unfortunate news. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …. Domestic violence...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County

Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC. SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County. Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. ‘Light...
GILES COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN

