Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
WKRN
Genesco fits 350 students for new shoes
A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville.
WKRN
Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember
Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth
This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry.
WKRN
Father of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier reacts to husband’s guilty verdict
"She was always a fun person," said Rod Hughes. "She would bring joy to the party." Four years after the murder of his daughter, Hughes said a guilty verdict brings him a step closer to closure.
WKRN
Medication shortage affecting pharmacies
Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by.
WKRN
VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN
Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville.
WKRN
Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash
Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday.
WKRN
Safety expert explains why you should never confront a car burglar
Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday night, one safety expert warned the public to keep their head on a swivel this holiday season in particular.
WKRN
$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
WKRN
What's Hot with Joe Breezy: Christmas markets and concerts
Catch the Christmas Market in Nashville this weekend or watch singer Jelly Roll live in concert at Bridgestone Arena! Hot 106.7 on-air host Joe Breezy has all the week's top events to check out.
WKRN
LeAnn Rimes show rescheduled at the Ryman Auditorium
People with tickets to see LeAnn Rimes in concert this weekend are getting some unfortunate news.
WKRN
Fugitive in custody in Middle Tennessee after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County. Fugitive in custody in Middle Tennessee after being …. A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County.
WKRN
SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County
Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
WKRN
Man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Tennessee family hopes to bring daughter home from hospital for Christmas
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled
