Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Cameron Smith: Stop making excuses for Republican losers
This is an opinion column. In 2015, Donald Trump promised “we’ll have so much winning, you’ll get bored with winning.” At the time, there was no telling how it would turn out. As 2022 comes to a close, there’s been so much winning, but I’m far from bored. In fact, I’m over all the winning because it’s Democrats who keep doing it. Republicans must fire our leaders and rebuild.
Tuberville objects to abortion expansion plans for military personnel
In a protest over what he said would be an expansion of access to abortions in the military, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Friday said he would place a hold on all Department of Defense nominations if the new policies go into effect. Tuberville announced his intention in a letter...
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democrats, registers as independent: What does that mean for US Senate?
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John...
Peru's president asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
Peru's newest president has sworn in a new Cabinet and asked each member to pledge not to be corrupt while in office
Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. after release by Russia; Family releases statement
Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia, Griner landed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. “So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil. Welcome home BG!” tweeted Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
Mobile honors retiring Senator Richard Shelby with bust, scholarships and ‘Shelby Point’
Retiring U.S. Senator might have his name on buildings throughout Alabama, but his only recollection of having his bust made comes from many years ago at his home in Tuscaloosa. “My sons might’ve drawn pictures of me with mud or something,” Shelby, 88, recalled Friday outside the Arthur R. Outlaw...
Election denier Kari Lake sues Arizona elections officials
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sued Arizona elections officials on Friday to challenge the counting and certification of the November electoral contest and ask to be declared the winner.
