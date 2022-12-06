ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

AL.com

Cameron Smith: Stop making excuses for Republican losers

This is an opinion column. In 2015, Donald Trump promised “we’ll have so much winning, you’ll get bored with winning.” At the time, there was no telling how it would turn out. As 2022 comes to a close, there’s been so much winning, but I’m far from bored. In fact, I’m over all the winning because it’s Democrats who keep doing it. Republicans must fire our leaders and rebuild.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

