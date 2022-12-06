This is an opinion column. In 2015, Donald Trump promised “we’ll have so much winning, you’ll get bored with winning.” At the time, there was no telling how it would turn out. As 2022 comes to a close, there’s been so much winning, but I’m far from bored. In fact, I’m over all the winning because it’s Democrats who keep doing it. Republicans must fire our leaders and rebuild.

