ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash

Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Safety expert explains why you should never confront a car burglar

Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday night, one safety expert warned the public to keep their head on a swivel this holiday season in particular. Safety expert explains why you should never confront …. Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

One injured in Antioch shooting

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. Details of the discovery of Jasmine Pace’s body revealed …. Details of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember

Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Domestic violence safehouse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Medication shortage affecting pharmacies

Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

COVID booster expansion

Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shots fired near Cole Elementary School

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, Millersville is holding its annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade!...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy