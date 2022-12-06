Read full article on original website
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
WKRN
Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash
Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday.
WKRN
Safety expert explains why you should never confront a car burglar
Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday night, one safety expert warned the public to keep their head on a swivel this holiday season in particular.
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
WKRN
One injured in Antioch shooting
The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road.
WKRN
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
WKRN
Man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who's been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County after someone shot him in the leg last week, sending him to the hospital and resulting in his arrest.
WKRN
Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember
Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember.
WKRN
Medication shortage affecting pharmacies
Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by.
WKRN
COVID booster expansion
Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00
WKRN
Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville.
Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco
Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth
This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
WKRN
VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN
Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville.
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
