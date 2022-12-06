Non-profit Nights at the Santa Ana Winter Village

The City of Santa Ana is proud to announce partnerships with five local non-profits this year at the Santa Ana Winter Village. Every Friday during the month-long event will feature one of the five non-profits. With a different service driven focus each week, the non-profits will be accepting community donations to support their holiday initiatives:

Friday, Dec. 9: Frida Cinema will be accepting art supplies. Donations will be given to the OC Children’s Therapeutic Arts Center (OCCTAC).

Friday, Dec. 16: Boys & Girls Club will be accepting toys for the annual Boys & Girls Club’s Winter Wonderland community event on Dec. 17th from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: Fundacion Sahuayo will be accepting toys for Santa Ana youth.

Friday, Dec. 30: United Across Borders Foundation will be accepting blankets and other coverings to help keep someone warm this cold holiday season.

Friday, Jan. 6: Mercy House will be accepting canned goods and clothing donations for Santa Ana at-risk individuals.

In-person donations will be accepted at the event near the ice-skating rink entrance. $5 discounts on ice-skating tickets offered in exchange for donations made. Help the City of Santa and our local non-profits create lasting memories for our Santa Ana residents in need.