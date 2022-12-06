ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Non-profit Nights at the Santa Ana Winter Village

Santa Ana, California
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIzal_0jZdFAKF00

The City of Santa Ana is proud to announce partnerships with five local non-profits this year at the Santa Ana Winter Village. Every Friday during the month-long event will feature one of the five non-profits. With a different service driven focus each week, the non-profits will be accepting community donations to support their holiday initiatives:

  • Friday, Dec. 9: Frida Cinema will be accepting art supplies. Donations will be given to the OC Children’s Therapeutic Arts Center (OCCTAC).
  • Friday, Dec. 16: Boys & Girls Club will be accepting toys for the annual Boys & Girls Club’s Winter Wonderland community event on Dec. 17th from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23: Fundacion Sahuayo will be accepting toys for Santa Ana youth.
  • Friday, Dec. 30: United Across Borders Foundation will be accepting blankets and other coverings to help keep someone warm this cold holiday season.
  • Friday, Jan. 6: Mercy House will be accepting canned goods and clothing donations for Santa Ana at-risk individuals.

In-person donations will be accepted at the event near the ice-skating rink entrance. $5 discounts on ice-skating tickets offered in exchange for donations made. Help the City of Santa and our local non-profits create lasting memories for our Santa Ana residents in need.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County program delivering toys to children becomes 60 years old

SANTA ANA, Calif. — In Melissa Vega’s job, tears come with the territory. In the days leading up to Christmas, Orange County’s Operation Santa Claus is pushing to get every child and teenager already receiving county services a present. Celebrating 60 years in operation, the service provided more than 19,000 gifts last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Back in person: tree and Santa

With red, green, and twinkling lights galore, Westminster surely decked the halls on Monday during its annual Tree Lighting ceremony. The ceremony featured live music from multiple local artists, food trucks, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Residents and their families enjoyed the outdoor space at the Civic Center as Christmas classics swelled from the stage’s speakers.
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KTLA

Orange County makes pet adoption easier this holiday season

The Orange County Animal Care is making adoption easier for people this holiday season. The organization is waiving the adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and heavier during the month of December, a news release said. The promotion is available to residents from any city. The waived adoption fees include costs for microchipping, vaccinations, spaying […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Talon Marks

Santa Sleigh Holiday Festival in Norwalk

The City of Norwalk held its Santa’s Sleigh Holiday Festival with its annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3 from 6:30-8:30 P.M. at the Norwalk City Hall Lawn. The festival featured various events and games ranging from youth dancing performances, youth games for children, arts and crafts and a sled ride with snow for people to ride.
NORWALK, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Assistance League Thrift Store: The hidden gem

I met Donna Barnard on Saturday, November 12th to tour the thrift store. She was wearing a sweater and pants, an Assistance League Thrift Store outfit she bought. Donna introduced me to the President of Assistance League, Gayle Chiotte, who gave me a tour of the facilities. The Assistance League...
FULLERTON, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp

Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: Glendora Village Parklets

The Winter Holidays are looming near, and Downtown Glendora has become a nice outdoor hangout for visiting families in the East SGV. More improvements are coming this Spring. In addition to the dining decks, lounge seating, and traffic barriers that were installed throughout the pandemic (with assistance from Active SGV and the SGVCOG) the parklets’ centerpiece, Meda Avenue, will be stepped up soon. City officials say Meda Ave and its adjoining bus plaza will receive new shade sails, lighting, furniture, games, and landscaping in the early months of 2023.
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

Knotts Berry Farm updates chaperone policy

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knotts Berry Farm has once again updated its popular chaperone policy. On Wednesday, the park announced that the policy will only be in effect on Saturdays, therefore removing Fridays and Sundays. Park officials say they've seen positive results with their chaperone policy. "For decades, Knott’s Berry...
BUENA PARK, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy