ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom

Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC News

Chicago police probe deaths of father and daughter in apartment where toddler was found unharmed

Chicago police are investigating the deaths of a man and his adult daughter discovered Wednesday in an apartment where her 2-year-old boy was found unharmed. Police were called to a well-being check at an apartment on the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue and found a 79-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman dead, Deputy Chief Senora Ben said during a news conference posted on the department’s Facebook page.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy