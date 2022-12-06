Read full article on original website
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
Upworthy
Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom
Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
Father Charged After Police Find the Body of a 1-Year-Old Girl in a Calif. River
Authorities arrested the father of a baby girl found dead in the Los Angeles River after she was reported missing by her grandmother, according to multiple outlets. Citing Inglewood police, KTLA-TV reports 22-year-old Jayveyon Burley has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his daughter, 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley.
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
Man accused of killing girlfriend turns himself into Pa. police
Anthony M. Kennedy, who was charged with aggravated murder last week, turned himself into Pa. police, according to reports. Kennedy has been accused of killing his girlfriend Adrianna Taylor who went missing from Cleveland a month and a half ago. According to reports, Taylor’s body was found buried in a...
WTHR
Suspect not hit as IMPD officer fires shot during chase
IMPD officers made a traffic stop and one of the people in the car took off running, and that is when an officer fired shots. The suspect was not hit.
Chicago police probe deaths of father and daughter in apartment where toddler was found unharmed
Chicago police are investigating the deaths of a man and his adult daughter discovered Wednesday in an apartment where her 2-year-old boy was found unharmed. Police were called to a well-being check at an apartment on the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue and found a 79-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman dead, Deputy Chief Senora Ben said during a news conference posted on the department’s Facebook page.
WTHR
Lawrence North High School fire 'intentionally set,' student arrested
A student was arrested for a fire at Lawrence North HS Wednesday. Classes will resume as normal on Thursday.
13-year-old boy arrested for using Snapchat to make threats against Indiana middle school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested after investigators found he made threats over Snapchat to shoot up an school dance at his Indiana middle school. Police don't believe he had access to any weapons. WTHR's John Doran reports.Dec. 9, 2022.
